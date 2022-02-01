KION North America is pleased to announce that Dade Lift Parts & Equipment has joined the KION North America dealer network.

SUMMERVILLE, SC – KION North America is pleased to announce that Dade Lift Parts & Equipment has joined the KION North America dealer network. Dade Lift Parts and Equipment operates two locations in Medley, Florida, and Pompano Beach, FL and is authorized to sell both the Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands at both sites.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with the long-standing solutions provider, Dade Lift Parts & Equipment,” said Director of Dealer Development Rick Schiel. “This organization prides itself on being customer-centric with a mission of providing excellent options and services for its customer’s challenges. KION North America is proud to partner with Dade Lift Parts & Equipment in promoting the trusted Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands.”

Known for its exceptional customer service, Dade Lift Parts and Equipment has provided material handling and warehouse solutions since 1993. This solid foundation has made Dade Lift Parts and Equipment a trusted provider throughout the South Florida area by pushing the boundaries in technology and innovation.

“Dade Lift Parts & Equipment is excited to partner with KION North America,” said President of Dade Lift, Diego Machin. “South Florida continues to be a growing market, and we are eager for this opportunity to introduce the trusted Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands.”

For a complete directory of KION North America’s current dealer network, visit www.kion-na.com.

Headquartered in Summerville, S.C., KION North America Corporation is a member of the KION Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. Their brand companies, Linde and Baoli, serve the specific industrial truck requirements of the US, Canadian and Mexican markets with a broad and complementary product portfolio. KION North America produces material handling equipment known for its innovative technologies, reduced energy consumption, and low operating costs. KION North America also works closely with its sister company, Dematic, a global leader in automated material handling that provides a broad range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions.

