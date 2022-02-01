KION North America is pleased to appoint its long-standing and high-performing dealer partner Bravo Montacargas with additional territory.

SUMMERVILLE, SC – KION North America is pleased to appoint its long-standing and high-performing dealer partner Bravo Montacargas with additional territory in Northern and Southern Mexico. Bravo Montacargas currently covers the Northeast region of Mexico and is authorized to sell Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands.

“We are thrilled about Bravo Montacargas’ expansion into additional territories in Northern and Southern Mexico,” said Director of Dealer Development Rick Schiel. “Their commitment to the trusted Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands aligned with their strong resolve for growth will enable Bravo Montacargas to serve a broader customer base.”

By continuously focusing on solving the individual needs of its customers since 2002, Bravo Montacargas has earned its reputation as a trusted source for quality sales, rentals, and service in Northeast Mexico. With this expansion, Bravo Montacargas can now provide more customers throughout Mexico with the superior experience the company is known for by representing KION North America’s trusted Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands.

“I am very excited about this expansion that will enable us to better support our nationwide customers with increased consumer confidence while growing our market share in Mexico,” said Bravo Montacargas CEO Adrián González. “We are grateful for our partnership with KION North America and the ability to bring the best material handling products to the Mexican market.”

For a complete directory of KION North America’s current dealer network, visit www.kion-na.com.

KION North America Corporation

Headquartered in Summerville, S.C., KION North America Corporation is a member of the KION Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. Their brand companies, Linde and Baoli, serve the specific industrial truck requirements of the US, Canadian and Mexican markets with a broad and complementary product portfolio. KION North America produces material handling equipment known for its innovative technologies, reduced energy consumption, and low operating costs. KION North America also works closely with its sister company, Dematic, a global leader in automated material handling that provides a broad range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions.

