KION North America is pleased to announce its decision to expand territory with Vitan Equipment, a division of Fraza Inc.

SUMMERVILLE, SC – KION North America is pleased to announce its decision to expand territory with Vitan Equipment, a division of Fraza Inc., into western Michigan. In addition to this expansion, Vitan Equipment has opened a new dealer location in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to help support this new territory. All Vitan Equipment locations are authorized to sell KION North America’s complete portfolio of Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands.

“We are excited about Vitan Equipment’s expansion into western Michigan, including adding another location to support this growth further,” said Director of Dealer Development Rick Schiel. “The Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands are trusted worldwide, and this territory growth will strengthen customer support in western Michigan and beyond.”

Fraza Inc. has over 80 years of experience in the material handling industry and is a trusted solutions provider known for providing customers with exceptional material management solutions. Vitan Equipment, a division of Fraza Inc., continues that heritage of superior service throughout western Michigan. All Vitan Equipment locations specialize in new and used forklift trucks and forklift parts, sales, rentals, and service.

“We’re thrilled to partner with KION North America to bring Linde Material Handling products to our customers in western Michigan,” said Vitan Equipment CEO Roger Runyan. “From pallet jacks all the way to Autonomous Guided Forklifts (AGFs), the Linde Material Handling product line provides a breadth of equipment to serve any operation’s safety, efficiency, and productivity needs. We’re proud to be representing this stellar brand as part of our end-to-end warehouse solutions.”

For a complete directory of KION North America’s current dealer network, visit www.kion-na.com.

KION North America Corporation

Headquartered in Summerville, S.C., KION North America Corporation is a member of the KION Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. Their brand companies, Linde and Baoli, serve the specific industrial truck requirements of the US, Canadian and Mexican markets with a broad and complementary product portfolio.

KION North America produces material handling equipment known for its innovative technologies, reduced energy consumption, and low operating costs. KION North America also works closely with its sister company, Dematic, a global leader in automated material handling that provides a broad range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g., changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.