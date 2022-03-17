Kassow Robots’ lightweight and fast KR1018 industrial cobot has a payload of up to 18 kg, a reach of 1000 mm, and 7 degrees of freedom.

Copenhagen / Kastrup ● Kassow Robots, a developer of 7-axis robot and cobot solutions for machine tending, material handling, and related applications, is pleased to introduce to North America the KR1018. This precise industrial cobot is strong enough to perform machine tending with heavy metal and plastic parts and to carry out pick-and-place tasks at high payloads.

The 7-axis KR1018 has a payload of 18 kg and a reach of 1000 mm, making it the ideal machine to complete precise and repetitive industrial tasks that require great strength. The easy-to-use interface and plug-and-play concept of the 7-axis cobot make it accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without robot engineers.

“The KR1018 is a very strong, compact cobot with a weight of only 34 kilograms, ideal for performing various jobs at industrial companies,” says Dieter Pletscher, the head of global sales at Kassow Robots. “SMEs without their own robotics specialists can achieve complex automation and programming cost-effectively and independently with the KR1018.”

The KR1018 is well suited for industrial applications, including machine tending, assembly, quality assurance, palletizing, and pick-and-place tasks. Its unique seventh axis, or “wrist joint,” and the safety-compliant design inherent to the cobot class of automated material handling solutions allow for human–robot collaboration. At just 34 kg, the KR1018 is easy to relocate to perform tasks in different areas of a facility.

The seventh axis gives the KR1018 a small footprint (160 x 160 mm), increased maneuverability, and an increased range of motion to perform such tasks as the loading and unloading of heavy parts for the metalworking industry or heavy lifting in the food-production sector. The seventh axis also enables continuous dispensing, welding, and material removal applications, regardless of access angle, without the need to reorient the arm.

For more information on how the KR1018 is used in machine tending and related applications, visit www.kassowrobots.com/applications.

About Kassow Robots: Founded in Copenhagen (Denmark), Kassow Robots designs and manufacturers 7-axis lightweight collaborative robots for industrial applications that are “strong, fast, simple.” Its line of five 7-axis cobots offers a unique package of speed, power, and long reach. When combined with simple programming techniques, our cobot capabilities can help customers and integrators quickly and cost-efficiently perform complex automation tasks in machine tending, material handling, general automation, and related applications. For more information, visit www.kassowrobots.com.

