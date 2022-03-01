KYRO is a tech platform that helps field teams, design teams, and project management teams collaborate and make risk informed decisions.

Plano, Texas – Think Power Solutions, a leading infrastructure management solutions provider, today announced the spin-off of KYRO. KYRO is a software solution that provides collaboration, data gathering, and analytics specifically designed to support field service employees and workflows in mission critical infrastructure industries such as utilities, telecom and construction. KYRO’s analytics allow real-time tracking of PMO, construction oversight, construction management, and vegetation management engagements both for on-site project managers and off-site organizational oversight. KYRO can be utilized by end users in infrastructure industries as well as the third-party service providers to such organizations.

“Infrastructure projects are remote and capital intensive. KYRO helps project managers keep project budgets on track, have a real-time pulse on the ground situation, assess and mitigate risks in real-time, said Hari Vasudevan, Founder and CEO, KYRO. “KYRO eliminates communication silos, improves documentation of key decisions in the office and the field, and eliminates unnecessary cost overruns.”

Today, infrastructure project communication and documentation often rely upon manual processes including phone calls, paper and email, resulting in poorly documented key decisions that negatively impact financial returns for years after the project is completed.

KYRO enables users to rapidly gather critical data, perform business analytics and present the findings in a dashboard enabling project owners to manage projects and risks in real time.

KYRO’s technology platform is simple-to-use and enables rapid data and business analytics gathering that eliminates communication silos, improves documentation of key decisions in the office and the field. Using intuitive dashboards, KYRO-managed infrastructure projects operate with real-time insights that keep projects on schedule and under budget.

