Seasoned, global executive brings extensive experience building high value, branded, specialty materials businesses to LATICRETE.

Bethany, Conn. — LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has elected Jerry Perkins as the newest member to their Board of Directors. Formerly the President of worldwide provider and leading manufacturer Henkel North and South America, Perkins also led Henkel’s Global General Industry Adhesive business unit. As a 65-year-old, third-generation family-owned business, LATICRETE is unique in having an independent fiduciary Board.

“Jerry comes to LATICRETE with a wealth of strategic experience growing premium value, branded product businesses, and accelerating operational efficiency in global scale businesses using differentiated channels of distribution and digital platforms,” said David A. Rothberg, LATICRETE Chairman. “With his successful track record of leading the acquisition and integration of businesses throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, I am confident that we will greatly benefit from his expertise as we continue to drive LATICRETE forward.”

As a valued member of the board, Perkins’ extensive knowledge of serving across many industries will be used to improve the lives and professional experiences of LATICRETE customers and employees. Prior to joining Henkel’s leadership team, Perkins was a Senior Marketing Executive for Loctite Corporation, based in Hartford, Connecticut. Perkins holds a master’s degree in business from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a bachelor’s degree in finance, Summa Cum Laude from Central Connecticut State University.

Perkins resides with his wife Barbara in Princeton, New Jersey, and is an avid outdoor enthusiast, spending his free time skiing, cycling and hiking.

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the SUPERCAP® System. For over 65 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE® products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry. For more information, visit laticrete.com.