LATICRETE meets market demand for superior looking finished concrete flooring with LATICRETE® NXT® Level SP.

Bethany, Conn. – LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched LATICRETE® NXT® Level SP, a polishable, cementitious self-leveling concrete overlay in a new white salt-and-pepper appearance. With an unmatched ability to level uneven floor surfaces, NXT Level SP is the premium solution for the most challenging installations. The product also meets today’s market demand for a reliable, attractive and clean cementitious wear surface compared to the unbalanced appearance associated with a standard concrete polish.

“It’s no secret that the process of making rough and uneven concrete look visually appealing is exceedingly laborious. This requires the installer to have polishing experience, equipment and high-performing materials, which NXT Level SP was formulated to mitigate against,” said Elvis Torres, LATICRETE Product Manager. “From the white aggregate infused overlay to its best-in-class chemical composition that supports a smooth and enduring end-result, contractors now have exactly what they need to successfully level concrete surfaces and provide customers with an aesthetically pleasing outcome.”

NXT Level SP is a low-maintenance, high-performing wear surface primarily used to finish interior concrete slabs. More versatile than ever, NXT Level SP transforms rough concrete into a finished wear-surface in as little as 24 hours and features superior rolling and standing load capacity, increased durability and a longer-lasting appearance thanks to its medium-coarse aggregate*. In addition, NXT Level SP offers full system availability within all LATICRETE L&M™ and LATICRETE STONETECH® products.

NXT Level SP is available in vibrant white or grey, and can be tinted to coordinate with interior finishes or branding designs through the NXT AnyColor™ program. The self-leveling concrete overlayment formula can be either pourable or pumpable and comes in a 50-pound (22.7 kg) bag or 2,500-pound (1,134 kg) super sack.

*Cementitious products are manufactured using natural raw materials where color and shade variations are normal and should be expected. For best results, jobsite mock-ups are recommended.

About LATICRETE

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the LATICRETE® SUPERCAP® System. For over 65 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry. For more information, visit laticrete.com.