ClearMatt® Anodized Aluminum offers benefits in its high performance, aesthetics, and cool roof applications.

Muskegon, MI – Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, highlights the ClearMatt® Architectural Class I finish for exterior applications. ClearMatt® is ideal for architectural projects for a range of architectural and construction applications, including in the use of exterior paneling and cool roofs.

ClearMatt® offers a beautiful metal look that only comes from anodized aluminum. ClearMatt® Architectural Class I finish meets the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) standard for high performance anodic finishes. Designers looking for an anodized aluminum product with natural metallic beauty that is formable for most exterior applications will find a clear choice in Lorin’s ClearMatt®.

ClearMatt® is an excellent product application for “cool roofs”, meaning the material can be used in designs that require roofs to remain relatively cool in warm temperature conditions. When used as part of cool roof design, ClearMatt® decreases roof temperatures, which can extend the service life of the roof, and reduces energy costs by decreasing A/C requirements. Cool roofs also benefit the environment by reducing the urban heat island effect (air temperature), lowering peak electrical demand, and reducing power plant emissions brought on by the reduction of cooling energy use in buildings. ClearMatt® anodized aluminum works because its translucent protective layer allows the metal’s natural reflectivity to shine through while offering outstanding corrosion protection.

For more information about Lorin and perforated, coil anodized aluminum applications within the construction and architectural industries, visit https://www.lorin.com/Architectural.

About Lorin

Lorin Industries, Inc. has provided coil anodized aluminum to markets worldwide for over 60 years. Our history of global leadership in anodized aluminum finishing for architectural markets began with bringing the process to market in 1953, and continues today with industry leading innovation. Lorin has worked with some of the world’s foremost architects, designers, and fabricators to create new and exciting building designs that last throughout generations.

Whether used for exterior wall cladding systems, roofing systems, sunscreens, interior panels, or decorative interior applications, the possibilities for coil anodized aluminum are infinite. The natural beauty of Lorin’s anodized aluminum finishes brings newly constructed and renovated buildings to life, while providing a strong durable surface that will never chip, flake, or peel. Additionally, Lorin’s coil anodized aluminum products have been used for automotive, transportation, consumer appliances, and any number of other industries, with the same excellent aesthetics and durability long proven in architectural applications. At Lorin, we can help you reflect your vision with Lorin anodized aluminum.

