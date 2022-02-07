With 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, Hogan will lead the firm in client management and strategic growth in North America.

Bill Hogan

MIAMI, Fla. – International architecture firm, luis vidal + architects, a leader in airport design and innovation, announced today the hiring of Bill Hogan as vice president.

“Bill is highly regarded in the industry, and his extensive aviation background, strong leadership experience and business development skills align well for our mission as we focus on continued strong growth in the U.S. market,” said Luis Vidal, president and founding partner of luis vidal + architects. “Bill’s depth of experience will complement our robust team and help position luis vidal + architects for future expansion in North American.”

In his new role, Hogan’s will oversee the development of business relationships with current and prospective clients globally and maintain an extensive network of relationships with airports of all sizes. Hogan will keep abreast of the latest and most successful state-of-the-art techniques, vendor products, management practices and project solutions.

A highly seasoned professional with a career that spans three decades, Hogan comes to luis vidal + architects after having served in a wide array of senior-level roles. Hogan brings with him experience from working at over 250 airports ranging in size and location. Most recently, Hogan served as national director of business development at McFarland Johnson. Prior to that, Hogan served at Landrum & Brown; Reynolds, Smith & Hills and Interspace Airport Advertising.

“luis vidal + architects’ values match up to my own, which makes this a great partnership,” said Hogan. “I find it an extremely compelling opportunity, given the positioning of the company. I am enthusiastic about the current vision of the leadership team and to be a part of the firm’s growth.”

Hogan has served on the boards of several chapters of the American Association of Airport Executives, including Southeast, Northeast and Great Lakes regions. Currently, he sits on the board of Airports Council International – North America World Business Partners, as well as the International Association of Airport Executives.

The firm’s North American practice focuses on various industry sectors, including airports, office and healthcare. Notable projects of the firm include Heathrow’s award-winning Terminal 2 and several international airports in major U.S. cities including Pittsburgh, Boston, Dallas and Denver.

ABOUT LUIS VIDAL + ARCHITECTS

luis vidal + architects is an innovative and award-winning architecture firm leading in airport design. With an international workforce of over 180 professionals of diverse backgrounds, luis vidal + architects stands out for its expertise in the design of global transportation hubs, health care facilities, office buildings and cultural/educational centers. Driven by keen entrepreneurial spirit, the practice has been labeled the “pioneer” of the user experience. luis vidal + architects was established in 2004 by Luis Vidal and maintains offices across Spain, the Dominican Republic, Chile and the U.S. luis vidal + architects has expressed its unique vision across 200 projects worldwide, each of which encapsulates industry-leading expertise. For more information, visit: www.luisvidal.com