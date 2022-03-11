Mark Jensen appointed to Board of Directors and the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Jensen has extensive expertise in accounting, auditing, and financial advisory services for cybersecurity and technology companies. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee Chair of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC). Prior to his auditing and VC leadership roles at Deloitte & Touche LLP, Mark was an executive at Arthur Andersen LLP, and served as the Managing Partner of the firm’s Silicon Valley Office and Global Technology Industry Practice. Jensen has also served as a member on the Board of Directors of Unwired Planet, Inc. (formerly Openwave Systems Inc.), Control4 Corporation, and Forescout Technologies, Inc., among others.

“Mark is one of the most accomplished audit committee chairs in the industry and we are honored to have him join our board at this time of high-growth and increasing demand for our cloud-based cyber analytics products,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and President at Exabeam. “Mark’s deep auditing and financial experience combined with his track record of success in cyber and tech will help us ensure the highest levels of financial integrity at Exabeam as our business growth accelerates in the U.S. and around the world.”

“I’m delighted to join the Board of Directors of this exceptional and fast-growing cybersecurity company,” said Jensen. “Exabeam machine learning-driven analytics shines at rooting out insider as well as external threats and helps worldwide security teams achieve positive security outcomes. I’ve watched Exabeam quickly become the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market leader and am excited to be on the board as the company becomes a major player in the larger security operations category.”

Other Exabeam Board of Director members include Exabeam Chairman and Co-founder Nir Polak, Exabeam CEO and President Michael DeCesare, CEO Cato Networks Shlomo Kramer, General Partner Lightspeed Venture Partners Ravi Mhatre, Managing Director Norwest Venture Partners Matthew Howard, Founder Acrew Capital Theresia Gouw, and General Partner Icon Ventures Jeb Miller.