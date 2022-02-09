Mayzo Operations Center in Walterboro, South Carolina is designed to provide customers with a broader range of chemical additive solutions.

Mayzo Operations Center in Walterboro, South Carolina, designed to provide customers with a broader range of chemical additive solutions, is now fully operational.

The new Mayzo Operations Center (MOC) offers customers additional benefits, including:

Customized Packaging & Blending Centralized Warehousing Chemical Laboratory for Research & Development Top-Notch Quality Control Team

In addition, MOC’s proximity to both Savannah and Charleston’s shipping ports simplifies the company’s distribution system. MOC is also located right off I-95 which runs along the entire east coast and connects with other essential east-to-west highways making shipping to customers much more efficient.

“The dream of having an operational facility with all of our products and services under one roof is no longer a dream. As I walk around and see all the new additive options that we can now offer our customers from this location, I can’t help but feel extremely proud of our entire team that turned it into a reality,” states Eduardo Padilla, President, Mayzo.

Garry Schoolcraft, Vice President of Global Operations, Mayzo, states: “Over the years, our customers have been expressing interest in additional warehousing options, new repackaging solutions, additional chemical additive blending capabilities, and altered physical forms. Today, I am pleased to say our facility is now fully operational and ready to meet the needs our customers.”

About Mayzo

Mayzo provides specialty chemical additive solutions on a global scale in a wide range of markets. Since 1986, customers have relied on the Mayzo team for their ingenuity, responsiveness, and culture of extraordinary service.

Mayzo’s private label antioxidants and UV absorbers function as stabilizers to prevent product damage due to heat, light, or oxygen exposure. Other technologies include optical brighteners, release coatings, polymer enhancers, and cutting-edge masterbatches and blends.

Mayzo’s newest product offering is a high-quality solvent-based phenolic resin for pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) tape and label applications.

Mayzo’s consulting expertise, proven materials, and value-added services make manufacturing processes safer and more efficient while reducing costs. For more sustainable, durable, and reliable end-products, reach out to Mayzo to learn more. https://www.mayzo.com/