INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis-based Medxcel, the largest sole provider of healthcare facilities services in the U.S., today announced the hiring of Kevin E. Johnson as the Vice President of Human Resources.

In his new role, Johnson will serve on Medxcel’s senior leadership team where he will contribute to the development of an integrated human resources and operating plan that aligns people strategies with current and emerging business strategies. Johnson will also develop and lead talent strategies to help Medxcel reach its goal of attracting, retaining and developing the best talent for the organization.

Johnson comes to Medxcel with more than 20 years of experience as a human resources professional. Most recently, he was the senior vice president of global human resources for Envigo RMS, LLC in Indianapolis where he helped develop and implement the company’s global HR business plan, among other responsibilities. Prior to joining Envigo RMS, LLC, Johnson was the senior human resources leader and government liaison for Arconic Inc. in Lafayette, Ind.

“Kevin’s substantial background in this field made him the perfect candidate to fill this important role, which will help further our goals to attract and retain top talent to continue serving our clients at the highest level,” said Michael Argir, the CEO and president of Medxcel. “We are excited to have Kevin join our team and can’t wait to see how his expertise will help propel us forward.”

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Florida A&M University and his master’s degree in employment law from Nova Southeastern University. He also holds a master certificate in supply chain management from Michigan State University.

“It’s an honor to join some of the top performers in the healthcare facilities management space, and I look forward to digging in and figuring out how we can continue to attract, retain and grow our talent within Medxcel,” Johnson said. “We know our workforce is our most valuable asset, and we must explore how to best cultivate a talented pool of individuals to meet our clients’ needs.”

Along with several degrees and certifications, Johnson also serves as Director of Legislative Affairs for the Indianapolis SHRM Board of Directors and serves on the Board of Directors for the Wabash Center.

About Medxcel

As the largest sole provider of healthcare facilities services in the U.S., Medxcel delivers operational savings, reduces supply chain costs and increases compliance scores by optimizing current resources and improving the overall healthcare environment. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Medxcel is dedicated to advancing the healing environment for patients and communities every day by providing healthcare service solutions that drive in-house capabilities, cost-savings and efficiencies for healthcare organizations and allow us to lead the transformation of healthcare facility services.