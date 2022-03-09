Mencom Hazardous Location Connectors series is designed to meet stringent requirements for protection under Class I Division 2 environments.

When electrical applications are used in or near hazardous environments where flammable gases, vapors, flammable liquids, combustible dust, or ignitable fibers may be present, there is a potential risk of a fire or explosion. According to article 500 of the National Electric Code (NEC) defined by The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), these hazardous locations are classified using the ‘Class & Division’ system. The ‘Class’ is based on the general characteristics of hazardous substances in the surrounding atmosphere, and the ‘Division’ is defined based on the likelihood of the presence of hazardous materials.

Mencom Hazardous Location Connectors series is designed to meet stringent electrical requirements for protection under Class I Division 2 environments and certified by Underwriters’ Laboratories (UL). ‘Class I’ is defined as a hazardous location in which flammable gas or vapor may be present in sufficient quantities to be considered ignitable or explosive. ‘Division 2’ is defined as an area that is not likely to contain dangerous concentrations of flammable substances in closed containers. Common Class I Division 2 hazardous locations include refineries, utility gas plants, coal mines, and liquid-gas storage facilities.

The part numbers for the hazard location connectors will have an ‘H2’ prefix (e.g. MIN-3FP-3 becomes H2MIN-3FP-3) that distinguishes them from existing Mencom SKUs. These connectors are available for most Mencom circular connectors series such as MIN & PMIN Series, MIL-SPEC series, M23, M12, NAN M8, and Networks. They are rated IP65 (minimum) to IP67 (IP69), providing complete protection against ingress of dust, water jet, and steam. Their rugged structure with quick connect and disconnect design greatly increases installation speed without the use of special tools while providing more secure connections than hardwiring alternatives against machine vibration. Mencom also offers a locking mechanism for the MIN Size I (7/8”) and PMIN (1 3/8”) series to protect the connection that prevents unexpected interruptions between two straight plugs or between a straight plug and a mating receptacle.

