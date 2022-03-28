The company will locate its nearly 1 million-square-foot data center in KC; project will be supplied by 100% renewable energy.

KANSAS CITY, MO – Today, the Kansas City Area Development Council and its partners announced that Meta selected the Kansas City region for its new hyperscale data center.

Locating in the Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5 million-square-foot data center campus in Kansas City, Missouri, Meta will invest more than $800 million over the next several years to build out its nearly 1 million-square-foot facility.

“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development, Meta. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”

The development will boost the local economy, supporting up to 100 operational jobs and more than 1,300 jobs at peak construction. The tech company is starting construction and plans to be operational in 2024.

“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and prime business climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business, and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”

Meta’s Kansas City location will be one of the most sustainable data centers in the world and will add additional renewable energy to the region’s local grid. The facility will achieve net-zero carbon emissions and will aim to be LEED® Gold level certified. Meta’s Kansas City data center will use 32% less energy and will be 80% more water-efficient on average than the industry standard.

As a central U.S. location, Kansas City is a midpoint that provides improved network connectivity between coastal data centers. Additionally, the region offers more security with less risk of natural disasters and other threats. The Midwest offers competitive energy prices and more options to power facilities using renewable energy resources.

“KC is the most connected region in the U.S. with more than 5.5 million miles of fiber deployed. This infrastructure, coupled with a dynamic and robust talent pool, provides Meta the resources it needs for long-term success in our market,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council. “Meta’s selection of KC, joining many other global tech brands in our region, puts a spotlight on our thriving tech industry. The region’s new state-of-the-art single terminal airport opening in March 2023 and our collaborative business community make KC a top location of choice for other tech companies seeking growth.”

The Kansas City area is the third fastest-growing tech market in the U.S., and among the top large metros for its number of tech jobs per capita. In addition to being ranked one of the best startup cities in the U.S., the KC region has 102,000+ technology jobs and 3,900+ established tech firms. The pool of available talent within IT (67,800+) is strong due to the concentration of financial services, telecommunications, data processing, software and engineering firms in the Kansas City area.

The following organizations helped bring Meta to Kansas City: State of Missouri; Missouri Partnership; Missouri Department of Economic Development; City of Kansas City, Missouri; Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City Missouri; Port KC; Evergy; Diode Ventures; Platte County; Clay County; Turner Construction; Kimley-Horn; Black & Veatch; BNIM; Olsson; Husch Blackwell; Rouse, Frets, White, Goss, P.C.; Spire; KC Tech Council; Metropolitan Community College; North Kansas City School District; Platte County R-3 School District; Smithville School District; Greater KC Building & Construction Trades Council; Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council; Union Station.

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as “KC Heartland.” A center for technology, entrepreneurship and artistry, KC ranks first in the nation for startup growth rate and among the best for startup density. | KC.org

The Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC) serves the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area by marketing the region’s business and lifestyle assets to companies around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 60,000 new jobs over its 40-plus year history. Leading the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC, KC Heartland and KC Global Design, KCADC’s clients consistently rank the organization as the No. 1 economic development group in the nation. | thinkKC.com.