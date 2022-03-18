Mitsubishi HC Capital America is an industry leader in supporting “dealer readiness” in the electric vehicle market for trucks.

Flower Mound, TX—Specialty finance company Mitsubishi HC Capital America announces it is partnering with Hino Trucks to promote Hino INCLUSEV, the first all-encompassing program available in the U.S. to enable dealers to migrate their business to electrification. The partnership leverages Mitsubishi HC Capital America’s unique capabilities in the electric vehicle (EV) work truck market by providing consultative and advisory expertise as well as customized financing solutions throughout the supply chain.

Mitsubishi HC Capital America is an industry leader by means of leveraging its deep skill set and experience in its mission to support “dealer readiness” in the EV market. The company has built relationships with 2,500 truck dealerships over the last two decades, and as trusted partners are leading the way to help them transition to EV work trucks. The company’s readiness preparation includes facilitating vendor partnerships and providing single-payment financing solutions for the charging station hardware, software and installation that are essential for EV adoption. Understanding the lead time needed for dealers to prepare for and adopt the changes to their business, the company offers financing terms of up to six months with no payments to help bridge the transition to EV.

“The Hino INCLUSEV program is a pointed and innovative example of Mitsubishi HC Capital America’s market-leading capabilities in helping our dealers, regardless of the brands they carry, to get ready for the electrification transformation,” said John Critelli, Director of Corporate Development, Mobility Solutions, Transportation Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America. “Adapting to electric vehicles isn’t optional because the market is changing. We have the expertise and relationships, as well as fully-bundled financing solutions to ease the transition for dealers, and their customers, into the next generation of trucks. We can connect the dots through the entire supply chain to help dealers make the best decision for their business and maximize revenue potential.”

In addition to the consultative services Mitsubishi HC Capital America provides, there are other reasons for dealers to consider transitioning to EV now. “For dealers who are trying to time their EV decisions, the clock is ticking,” Critelli said. “Significant rebates and incentives for charging hardware and software being offered in high-EV adoption states such as California, New Jersey, New York and Texas will likely not be available indefinitely. Any changes to the power grid that involve a utility provider take time. Proactive dealers should be installing charging infrastructure now.”

Mitsubishi HC Capital America financing is available for any EV trucks with a manufacturer agreement for warranties and service, as well as for any charging infrastructure. The company also offers EV financing in Canada through its affiliate, Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada.

Mitsubishi HC Capital America is a specialty finance company that brings a consultative approach and expertise to customers of all sizes to help their businesses grow every day. Serving as a collaborative partner, we provide customized financing solutions for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, work trucks/transportation, IT, staffing, healthcare and clean technology/mobility.

