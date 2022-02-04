Natalie brings a robust mix of leadership skills, HR and talent expertise, and professional experience.

Chicago, IL – Felix Global, the premier leadership development, career transition and executive search firm, is excited to announce that Natalie Forward has joined the team as Vice President in the Milwaukee, WI office. Her first day with Felix Global was Jan. 10, 2022.

Natalie brings more than 25 years of experience working in recruitment, outsourcing, sales, leadership and client services roles across the technology and human capital spaces. Natalie helps her customers solve complex talent challenges, while keeping a focus on the organization’s business goals. Throughout her career, she has also built recruitment and sales teams and has served as a high-performing individual contributor.

“Felix Global offers the full life cycle of recruitment, talent management and coaching, transition, and everything needed to help managers and executives attain their career goals,” says Forward. “I love the talent space and I’m truly excited to be part of this amazing team.”

Natalie brings a robust mix of leadership skills, HR and talent expertise, and professional experience that contribute to Felix Global’s commitment to providing the best services to its customers. As Vice President, Natalie is responsible for sales and business development aligned with Felix Global’s strategy, driving customer satisfaction and retention, contributing to growth and development to the firm and industry insights through strategic planning.

Forward’s recent engagements include designing solutions related to workforce planning, talent selection, employee engagement, emotional intelligence and leadership development. Her expertise help customers navigate and execute on modern recruitment strategies that have supported explosive growth for her customers and their organizations, leading to increased revenue and profitability.

“We’re thrilled to have Natalie join our business development team,” said Jim Graham, chief executive officer of Felix Global. “She brings a tremendous breadth of knowledge and experience that will enhance our service offerings and demonstrate our people-first values to our customers.”

Forward is a Metro Milwaukee SHRM member, sits on the HR Executive Insights Committee, TEMPO Member, Mentor Circle Participant and Professional Development Committee Chair. Forward is also part of the MMAC & and she served as the emcee for ALM Chicago. Natalie is part of the school advisory committee for her local, private grade school and she also holds the role of auction chair & capital appeal leader.

Forward’s hiring is the latest step in Felix Global’s growth story. In December 2021, the firm acquired Shields Meneley Partners, the industry leader for C-Suite career transition services, executive assessment, coaching and “portfolio life,” a groundbreaking program for executives’ post-corporate life. In February 2021, Felix Global hired industry veterans J. James O’Malley and Marc Detampel to lead its new Executive Search Practice. Rob Miller joined this new division as a director shortly thereafter. The firm also relocated its global headquarters in Chicago, IL in 2021 as the Felix Global’s leadership product offerings continue to align with the changing business needs of customers across all industries worldwide.

ABOUT FELIX GLOBAL

Founded in 1991, Felix Global offers 30+ years of full-service recruitment, leadership development, career transition and executive search expertise to top employers worldwide. Based in Chicago (U.S. headquarters) and Toronto (Canada headquarters), Felix Global comprises experts in developing effective behavioral change and skill growth among executives and leaders across multiple industries and functions. Felix Global has partnered with top organizations to deliver customized solutions across all service offerings with a 98 percent customer retention rate. To learn more, please visit www.FelixGlobal.com.

Media Contact

Marc Raybin

Cardinal Communications Strategies

Tel: (646) 688-2887

Marc@CardinalCommunicationsStrategies.com