Aegis Power Systems, Inc. has released two new AC-DC power supplies for ground vehicles and other defense applications with up to 2kW power.

MURPHY, N.C.— Aegis Power Systems, Inc. has released two new AC-DC power supplies for ground vehicles and other defense applications.

Both the AP14G02K0282 and the AP14G01K2282 offer single phase 85-264Vac input and 28Vdc output. These power supplies are suitable for harsh environments with IP68 waterproof enclosure, humidity rating up to 95%, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. Further, they have been tested for MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F for ground applications such as military vehicles, battery chargers, radars, naval equipment, and other similar defense applications.

With a power factor of 0.99 at 115Vac (or 0.97 at 230Vac), these units are designed to support demanding electrical requirements with high efficiency and reliability. The AP14G02K0282 offers 2000W power and the AP14G01K2282 offers 1200W. Both units provide good thermal performance through convection cooling, no need for external or internal fans. Removable legs allow users to support benchtop testing or mount directly into a system.

Both power products are available at production levels or to support initial prototype efforts of various military electronics integrators. Advanced sourcing of materials allows us to provide a shorter lead time on these units than custom products. Inquire to get a price quote.

About Aegis Power Systems, Inc.

Aegis Power Systems, Inc. is a power supply manufacturer with more than 25 years’ experience supporting the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, the company designs and produces AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion products for rugged applications.

