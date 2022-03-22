Develop low-cost technological solutions for rice cultivation to reduce water use and chemical herbicides and make agriculture sustainable.

This engineering for sustainable development alliance, founded by the NGO Ayuda en Acción and the open innovation platform ennomotive, challenges engineers around the world to provide solutions to reduce the consumption of water and herbicides in rice cultivation.

The final objective of this new challenge is to help rice producers in López Adentro reserve in Colombia to close the poverty gap in indigenous families. Ayuda en Acción has been working for 7 years in this community in Valle del Cauca where rice production is an economic alternative that contributes to the food security of families and represents a key source of income.

Currently, rice is planted by flooding, a method of production that is very inefficient in water consumption and chemical herbicides due to the proliferation of weeds. The idea is to move to a new rice cultivation intensive system through low-cost solutions for land leveling, water distribution and moisture control.

Social Solver offers a prize of EUR 5,000 to the winner and the possibility to participate in the realization of a pilot project together with Ayuda en Acción in Colombia.

About Social Solver

Social Solver is an organizational alliance, founded in 2021 by the NGO Ayuda en Acción and the open innovation platform ennomotive. Its ultimate goal is to revolutionize the impact on development cooperation projects using digitization, open innovation and engineering.

To date, Social Solver has developed an innovation project in fish conservation for the Mamugah community in Honduras and a plastic collection and recycling project in Chacahua, Mexico.