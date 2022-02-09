The new battery-powered sunshade solutions feature whisper-quiet operation and industry-leading uniform hembar alignment performance.

Dorval, Québec, Canada – Nice, a global manufacturer of smart home and building automation solutions, today announced the launch of the Nice Era Inn Edge S Li-ion, a new battery-powered sunshade motor that gives builders and contractors the freedom and flexibility to integrate smart shading solutions during any stage of the building process. Featuring a powerful lithium-ion battery, the new Nice Era Inn Edge S Li-ion tubular motor is completely independent of in-wall wiring for power. By removing the in-wall wiring requirement, the new sunshade solution from Nice adds smart shading to any project quickly and easily without the need for an electrician – saving time, money, and wiring resources.

The new Nice Era Inn Edge S Li-ion features industry-leading uniform hembar alignment performance via on-board, proprietary RF technology that ensures all deployed battery-powered Nice tubular motors receive the command signal for up/down operation – issued from the sleek Nice remote or a smartphone app – at the same time to provide uniform ascension/descension performance of the shade. The inclusion of variable speed technology unlocks even greater functionality and control as Nice battery-powered tubular motors can be programed to operate at different times, depending on installation height, providing uniform performance regardless of the shade’s length.

“For builders and contractors, this new battery-operated motor provides unparalleled installation flexibility and an avenue for major cost savings,” said Joe Pereira, National Sales Manager, Sunshade Solutions for Nice North America. “As cost of materials continues to rise, the wire-free design of this motor means builders can install smart shading solutions without running costly in-wall wiring or worrying if it is in place – regardless of what stage the project is in. In the situation where smart shading was an oversight, the Nice Era Inn Edge S Li-ion is also a perfect retrofit solution.”

“The majority of US builders emphasize energy, convenience, and comfort when highlighting smart home technology, and smart shade solutions deliver on all three,” said Jennifer Kent, VP of Research, Parks Associates. “About 70% of US builders install smart blinds or shades, and one in four large-scale builders report doing so as standard in their base price. We will continue to see new innovative solutions in the market focused on energy efficiency, convenience, and controls in 2022. It’s an easy solution for builders and consumers to understand.”

“In October 2021, Nice announced the acquisition of Nortek Control which included its award-winning brands, such as ELAN®,” said Mark Owen Burson, VP, Marketing & Product Management for Nice North America. “Over the past several months, joint development teams have been working extensively to begin integration of our technologies and solutions. To that end, we’re pleased to share that integration between ELAN Control Systems and Nice Sunshade Solutions is coming later this year with our first demonstration on display at IBS 2022. This is historic as it represents the first of many integrations to come as a direct result of Nortek Control joining the Nice group.”

The Nice Era Inn Edge S Li-ion tubular battery motor for shading control is available and shipping now. To learn more about the new solution, visit Nice/Nortek Control at the International Builders’ Show 2022 in Orlando, Florida from February 8-10, 2022, at booth: #W5571.

To learn more about Nice, please visit https://www.niceforyou.com/na.

About Nice

Established in the early 1990s, Nice is a global leading company in the Smart Home, Security, and Home & Building Automation markets with a comprehensive offering of integrated solutions for gates, garage doors, sun shading, parking systems, wireless alarm systems and home security, for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Nice has launched a strategic plan for expansion and the extension of its product portfolio and connected platforms. Nice remains dedicated to offering a wide range of customizable, user-friendly options for the end user and seeks to strengthen and expand in markets with high growth potential, enhancing and renewing its branding to compete on new market segments. Nice exports its products, which combine technological innovation and design to over 100 countries. For further information, visit www.niceforyou.com

