With benefits such as a mental well-being program, all OneScreen.ai employees say the company is a great place to work.

BOSTON – OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B marketplace provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. This year, all of OneScreen.ai’s 34 employees said the company is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S.-based company.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that OneScreen.ai is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Our goal at OneScreen.ai is to collaboratively build the type of company employees look back on and refer to as ‘the good ol’ days, yet we don’t want them to realize that in the future; we want each of them to feel that they are living those good days now,” said Sam Mallikarjunan, co-founder and CEO of OneScreen.ai. “Our Great Place to Work Certification belongs to all of our team members. They work hard every day to build a company culture we can celebrate. We are thankful for all they do, and look forward to OneScreen.ai’s strong future where employees continue to thrive.”

OneScreen.ai provides a number of benefits and perks for employees, including unlimited PTO with at least two weeks of PTO mandatory, 100% paid insurance premiums (medical, vision, and dental), and various learning and continuing educational opportunities. OneScreen.ai has provided stock options to employees far above most startups at this stage. The company also offers unique initiatives, including student loan repayment assistance, a book purchase program, and a mental well-being program.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly and earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About OneScreen.ai

Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai is modernizing the fragmented out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. From billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TV in bars and restaurants, OOH advertising is a $100 billion industry and growing, but 50% of inventory goes unsold. OneScreen.ai’s first streamlined, connected, and AI-powered all-in-one media platform is a centralized space where marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns, connecting brands with their ideal customers. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn.

