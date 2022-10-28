Overhead Door™ Brand’s contributions to the Smart Home Program will aid in the construction of mortgage-free smart homes for veterans.

Overhead Door™ Brand, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial door solutions, has partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as part of its Smart Home Program. Since its inception, the nonprofit has been dedicated to honoring the heroic sacrifice of New York firefighter Stephen Siller and all those who perished on September 11, 2001, by providing housing to families of military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb. Overhead Door™ Brand’s contribution of specialized garage doors and wifi-enabled openers will play a part in the overall smart technology design of these homes.

“We are extremely honored to be associated with such a great organization that is dedicated to serving men and women who have sacrificed so much for this country and our communities,” said Shawn Manley, Vice President of Customer Care for Overhead Door™ Brand. “The Red Ribbon is proud to play a small part in supporting these deserving heroes by providing reliable, stylish, and technologically advanced garage door systems in order to make these smart homes a reality. I want to give a special “thank you” to Overhead Door Company of Colorado Springs™ for providing the installation on the first Smart Home we have the opportunity to be involved with, located in Peyton, Colorado.”

Through the Smart Home Program, Tunnel to Towers builds mortgage-free specially-adapted smart homes for severely injured veterans or first responders and their families, allowing them to reclaim their day-to-day independence. With Overhead Door™ Brand’s vast collection of beautiful and durable residential garage doors, coupled with its industry-leading operator technology, program participants will receive quality housing with cutting-edge design and features. Outfitted with the latest in capacity and security and designed with intuitive, easy-to-use functions, Overhead Door® openers are equipped with OHD Anywhere® Wi-Fi technology, allowing them to be monitored and controlled via smartphone, and are engineered to be smart home compatible with voice commands using Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and other integrated smart home systems.

“I want to thank the Overhead Door™ Brand for donating materials and labor to help us build mortgage-free smart homes for our nation’s catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The doors will add a beautiful finishing touch to these life-changing homes,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

At the end of 2022, Tunnel to Towers delivered more than 1,000 homes across its programs to veterans, families of fallen first responders and Gold Star families around the country.

