pei tel now offers two rugged smartphones, the PT-B800 and PT-C600, and the PT-Q810 tablet for professional use.

Teltow – pei tel Communications GmbH now offers two rugged smartphones, the PT-B800 and PT-C600, and the PT-Q810 tablet. All of them are broadband devices that feature a shockproof, waterproof casing. All models are equipped with the Android operating system and are LTE-capable. They can also connect to the Internet at any time via Wi-Fi. In addition to their rugged design, the three devices feature a built-in PTT (Push-to-Talk) button. In conjunction with an optional software solution, this means it is possible to communicate simply and securely with any number of participants.

The PT-B800 smartphone is highly compact, making it perfect as a constant companion. It has a 2.4-inch screen and 8 GB of built-in memory. The PT-C600 has a 4.7-inch screen for outstanding viewing ease, making it ideal for all kinds of multimedia applications. It comes with 16 GB of built-in memory. Both smartphones are shockproof and waterproof with an IP68 protection rating. The compact PT-Q810 tablet features an 8-inch screen and 64 GB of memory. It is dustproof and protected against jets of water with an IP65 protection rating. In all models, the built-in memory can be expanded by as much as 64 GB using a MicroSD card.

While the PT-B800 and PT-C600 smartphones are designed to be worn or carried on a person’s body, the PT-Q810 tablet is also suitable for use in vehicles. A sturdy bracket with quick release mechanism makes it quick and easy to attach and remove. Drivers can use the tablet to do things like confirm orders, navigate to a certain destination, or have a customer sign digitally to confirm delivery. If necessary, the built-in camera can also be used to document defects or damage occurring in transit right then and there.

“Conventional smartphones and tablets are usually not suitable for use under tough conditions, like on a construction site or in production. With our rugged models, we make sure that the full range of functions offered by broadband solutions is available in those settings, too, without having to sacrifice stability and ease of use,” says Thomas Martin, CEO of pei tel. Thanks to the Android operating system, users can use APK installation to tap into a practically unlimited range of apps. Using available mobile networks also helps ensure high availability at low cost.

Companies provide a large number of programs to help manage devices. In-house applications and apps can even be installed remotely using mobile device management (MDM) software. The PT- B800 and PT-C600 smartphones and the PT-Q810 tablet can also be connected to the WAVE PTX™ solution from Motorola Solutions, enabling standardized communication between different devices on any network desired.

For more information on pei tel, please visit www.peitel.com.

About pei tel Communications GmbH

pei tel, a company of the Peiker family, stands for professional equipment for perfect voice and data transmission for over 30 years. The company, which is based in Teltow near Berlin and has a branch office in Osnabrück, specializes in the development, production and distribution of high-quality communication solutions. The extensive product range includes professional radio devices and infrastructure technology from the manufacturers Motorola Solutions, CommScope, PROCOM, Axell Wireless, RFS and many others, as well as own developments of various types of microphones, handsets, loudspeakers, desktop microphones and other voice units.

In addition, pei tel offers broadband solutions for installation in vehicles and systems, as well as portable PTToC (Push-to-Talk over Cellular) devices, such as rugged smartphones and tablets equipped with LTE/4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, NFC, GPS, and more. Broadband solutions from pei tel combine essential voice and group communications, multimedia data transmission and location services into one ecosystem.

pei tel is ISO 9001 certified and develops its own products in Germany. The company emphasizes great importance to compliance with technology, environmental and quality standards.

