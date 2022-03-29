PEKO is building a new manufacturing facility in Rochester that is expected to finish in Fall 2022 and bring over 40 new jobs to the region.

ROCHESTER, NY – PEKO, a full-service contract manufacturer of equipment, machinery, and major electromechanical assemblies, today has announced the groundbreaking of a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Rochester, New York.

This new facility will add 81,250 square feet to PEKO’s existing 350,000 square foot manufacturing campus and is expected to house multiple assembly cells to support PEKO’s production manufacturing operations. Construction of the facility is expected to finish in Fall 2022 and bring over 40 new jobs to the region.

“As a global competitor, this new manufacturing facility is a logical and necessary step,” said a representative of the PEKO leadership team. “The additional floor space, equipment, and manpower will significantly increase our production capacity, enabling us to manufacture more products to meet the growing demands of our customers.”

The new building is developed and operated by Maguire Properties with the design and construction management provided by Mitchell Design Build. “Once operational, the new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will support our mission to continue bringing new innovative technologies to market,” said PEKO’s PR representative.

For over 55 years, PEKO has been a provider of vertically integrated contract manufacturing services, including new product development, engineering, systems integration, and turnkey assemblies, to industry-leading companies in the medical, industrial, defense, semiconductor, and communications industries. The Company specializes in providing custom manufacturing solutions for complex electromechanical systems.

About PEKO: PEKO is a leading contract manufacturer of machinery, equipment, and major assemblies. Our capabilities include design, engineering, machining, fabrication, electrical, and assembly. PEKO also supports early-stage programs through our NPI division. To learn more, visit pekoprecision.com.