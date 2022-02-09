Shields brings submarine cable experience in both mechanical and electrical engineering to his role as Director of Client Solutions.

HOBOKEN, N.J. – Pioneer Consulting, the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, has hired Austin Shields as Director of Client Solutions. Shields brings eight years of submarine cable experience in both mechanical and electrical engineering to his role.

With a background ranging from network design and architecture, to cable design and optical transmission, Shields brings a wealth of experience to Pioneer’s clients. He has applied this knowledge to projects in system design, system testing, product design, manufacturing, qualification, and marine project coordination, in addition to full-scale project management of undersea fiber optic cable systems.

“I have long been fascinated by the subsea telecommunications industry, and I am particularly excited to build upon my existing knowledge of subsea cables while applying my skills in a new way at Pioneer Consulting,” said Shields. “I look forward to applying my background in mechanical and electrical engineering to my role to identify solutions and provide support to the incredible work that is being accomplished by the Pioneer team.”

“We are pleased to welcome Austin to the Pioneer Team,” said Gavin Tully, Managing Partner of Pioneer Consulting. “Having both a mechanical and electrical engineering background, Austin brings a unique skill set to his role, which will provide great insight and perspective to a multitude of projects. We look forward to all that he will accomplish and are excited to welcome a new generation of engineers to the world of subsea telecommunications.”

Shields holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rutgers University, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics from Stockton University, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

About Pioneer Consulting

Pioneer Consulting offers a comprehensive set of services for the submarine fiber optic telecommunications system industry. The company provides clients with valuable technical and commercial insight into the challenging issues facing this unique industry. Recognizing the diverse nature of the submarine telecommunications marketplace, Pioneer Consulting has built a team of industry-leading experts who are able to work across traditional boundaries and provide businesses with the strategic intelligence and operational skills needed to make long-term engineering and business decisions and deliver results. To learn more about the services Pioneer Consulting offers, please visit: https://www.pioneerconsulting.com/.

