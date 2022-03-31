How to ensure the normal operation of seamless pipes is an indispensable link in the daily production process.

With the current development of science and technology, cs seamless pipe is a new type of transportation equipment that has developed rapidly with the development of scientific production technology. For seamless pipes, industry experts said that this kind of conveying and transporting pipes uses the principle of electromagnetic induction, which is a working principle of transporting liquids according to the electromotive force induced by a conductive medium through an external magnetic field. For many enterprises that use this kind of transportation equipment, how to ensure the normal operation of seamless steel pipes is an indispensable part in the daily production process, and it is necessary to carry out daily maintenance of pipes.

For enterprises, it is necessary to do a relatively comprehensive inspection of the seamless pipe every year, not only from the appearance, but also to test the key parts of the pipe, and then perform a calibration for a value of transportation, and to check the original parts of the pipe. The voltage and circuit are confirmed to ensure that there is no error in each link to ensure the accuracy of the transportation of pipes in daily production activities. When professionals in the industry are inspecting seamless steel pipes, they often have to perform zero-point drift, and it is very important to adjust the zero-point; online zero-adjustment must stop the flow of the conveyed liquid, which is actually not easy to do, so when checking During the process, the operation of the sensor is often checked.

If a result obtained after testing the seamless pipe is consistent with the historical test results, it is clear that the seamless pipe has no problems and can continue to be used. In fact, for this very precise stainless steel pipe, in the daily work and production, there may be some transportation deviations in the transportation equipment due to some bad operations. Therefore, for enterprises, on the one hand, it is necessary to strengthen the daily maintenance and inspection of these precise transportation equipment, and at the same time, it is also necessary to conduct more professional skills training for operators to avoid improper operation of operators in daily work operations. Operation, resulting in transportation deviation of transportation equipment, not only may cause damage to transportation equipment, but also have a certain impact on production activities.

Contact:

Chase Liu

chase@nan-steel.com

https://www.nan-steel.com/

+86 731 8878 7783