New industrial wearable expands the company’s premium offering.

CHICAGO and MUNICH – ProGlove, the leader in wearable barcode scanners, has launched its award-winning industrial wearable MARK display, now for standard range applications. This distance of 6 inches to 3 feet is a common use case in manufacturing, for example. ProGlove is thus further expanding its premium product segment and now offers solutions for both shorter and medium scanning ranges in this environment.

MARK Display Standard Range saves up to 6 seconds per scan. Thanks to the integrated e-paper display, employees on-site receive all central information directly onto the back of their hand. This eliminates the need to walk to monitors or memorize work instructions. Especially in high-frequency scanning environments, these time savings maximize to considerable sums.

MARK Display Standard Range also offers the option of outputting notifications not only visually, but also haptically and audibly. This optimizes process quality and significantly increases safety. This industrial wearable helps avoid a good third of the common scanning errors. MARK Display Standard Range manages up to 6,000 scans per battery charge and recharges completely in less than two hours.

The industrial wearable has a freely configurable 1.54-inch e-paper display and weighs only about 48 grams. The device can display up to 40 characters per line and can also be freely adjusted in terms of orientation (portrait or landscape). Like all ProGlove scanners, MARK Display SR is extremely rugged and declared safe for 500 tumbles from one meter by ProGlove. MARK Display Standard Range processes 1D and 2D as well as postal barcodes. The scanner can be integrated into the company network via BLE and ideally pays for itself within 30 days.

“It is extremely important for us to offer our customers the right solutions,” said Ilhan Kolko, Chief Product Officer at ProGlove. “Thanks to MARK Display Standard Range, scan range now no longer sets a boundary in our premium segment. Effectively, we can now cover both Mid Range and Standard Range use cases with our MARK Display.”

More information about MARK Display Standard Range is available at:

https://www.proglove.com/de/produkte/wearable-scanners/mark-display/

About ProGlove

ProGlove is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and builds the smallest, lightest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world. ProGlove’s industrial wearables connect the shopfloor worker to the Internet of Things. The wearables combined with ProGlove’s industry analytics software platform promote human-machine collaboration and drive the digitization across the shopfloor. ProGlove’s customers include some of the most iconic global industrial brands, pioneers and innovators in manufacturing and production, logistics and warehousing, retail and e-commerce, and post and parcel. Founded in 2014, the company employs more than 200 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago, Munich (Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia). Learn more at www.proglove.com.

