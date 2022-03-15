Quality fittings with the industry’s best warranty are now named Quick Fitting Brass, Quick Fitting Copper & Quick Fitting Stainless Steel.

East Providence, RI – Quick Fitting, a leading manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, announces that its extremely reliable push-to-connect fittings with the industry’s best warranty has been rebranded as Quick Fitting Brass, Quick Fitting Copper, and Quick Fitting Stainless Steel.

Quick Fitting offers a full range of high-quality plumbing fittings and valves for Copper, CPVC, and PEX plumbing, heating, compressed air, inert gas and fluid applications. The fittings are reusable, durable plumbing connections, and get the job done 75% faster than traditional methods, including soldering.

“The rebranding positions Quick Fitting for the future as we roll out our evolving catalog of innovative and reliable connections solutions for plumbing, electrical and HVAC professionals and DIYers.” says Matthew Boucher, Chief Executive Officer.

With 54 U.S. patents, the innovative and proven pipe connection technology is warranted to last 75 years, longer than any other conventional method and covering product replacement, labor and damage. The fittings can be installed wet or dry, unlike many other connections and seals, greatly simplifying installation in wet conditions and in emergency conditions. Plumbers can work more safely and efficiently without having to use chemicals or open flames.

Quick Fitting Brass (formerly ProBite+) delivers superior technology, premium quality, value pricing, and the widest selection of any push fit brand. The lead-free brass push fit includes patented designed enhancements that deliver increased sealing performance, as well as lower insertion forces.

Easy, durable, reliable. Quick Fitting Copper (formerly CopperHead) raises the bar for push to connect plumbing technology. Quick Fitting Copper offers a sharp, professional look, a patented dual seal, chloramine-resistant design that surrounds the connected tubing with a larger sealing surface, creating a stronger, more rigid, instant connection.

Quick Fitting Stainless Steel one of the first push-to-connect pipe connection product line available in stainless steel. Plumbers and DIYers can now take advantage of both the ease-of-installation and reliability of the Quick Fitting design and the corrosion resistance, food-safety and premium look of stainless steel.

About Quick Fitting

Quick Fitting Holding Company, LLC designs and delivers Quick Connection Technology. Our proven, reliable, and innovative pipe, wire, and conduit fittings and valves help professional contractors and DIYers by simplifying installations and repairs and making them faster and less expensive to complete. Our cost-effective, simple and safe solutions can be applied in industrial, commercial, marine, agricultural, RV and mobile home, and residential settings.

For more information, visit the Quick Fitting website and follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.