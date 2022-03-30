Resistant AI and ComplyAdvantage enter partnership to fight increased money laundering schemes following global sanctions.

To better address the tougher compliance rules resulting from recently extended sanctions and resulting increase in money laundering activity, ComplyAdvantage, a global data company offering embedded counter risk intelligence to find, mitigate and stop financial crimes and Resistant AI, an AI and machine learning company providing identity forensic solutions that protect automated financial services, have partnered to expand their offering for the financial industry.

“Sanctions on this unprecedented scale have dramatic consequences. They exclude a large number of powerful individuals and organizations from the global financial system. As a direct consequence, they open the floodgates to widespread, creative evasion attempts by very sophisticated financial criminals,” said Martin Rehak, founder and CEO at Resistant AI. “We predict that the volume of money laundering attempts will skyrocket over the next few months.”

The addition of Resistant AI’s capabilities to ComplyAdvantage’s transaction risk monitoring platform will extend anti-money laundering (AML) protections offered to financial institutions, enabling them to detect previously unknown patterns of behavior and identify new risks faster than before. The combined solution will also help to detect clusters of related transactions and entities, as well as provide alert prioritization, enabling financial institutions to focus on the highest risk areas and make best use of their resources. With these capabilities, businesses can transition to a more dynamic and responsive AML capability that uncovers novel behavior as it happens.

“We know that the bad actors will leverage technology and advanced analytics to continue raising the stakes. Even the most subtle patterns of behavior can reveal attempts to evade sanctions and ultimately huge financial losses,” said Charlie Delingpole, founder and CEO at ComplyAdvantage. “It becomes harder to keep pace with so much change in a brief period of time, which also drives up compliance costs and complexity for financial institutions.

However, we want to assure businesses that there is a way to respond, with tools like purpose-built AI and risk monitoring for fighting back.”

Organizations around the world, including ComplyAdvantage’s existing customers, will be able to adopt the joint solution to quickly enhance existing AML capabilities.

“For financial organizations every bit of data becomes a critical piece of the puzzle in identifying their risk exposure. Resistant AI’s ability to identify unknown patterns of criminal behavior on top of the continuously updated sanctions data from ComplyAdvantage is a major help for compliance teams,” commented Jan Hammer, Partner at Index Ventures, the venture capital firm that backed both companies.