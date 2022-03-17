Robroy Enclosures adds 1000 Ton press to meet increasing customers’ needs for large size non-metallic enclosures.

Robroy Enclosures® –- manufacturers of Stahlin: the world’s most specified fiberglass electrical enclosures; and AttaBox: innovative polycarbonate industrial enclosures – has acquired a new custom-built 1,000-ton hydraulic press featuring an extra-large platen.

“We are fortunate to be experiencing a rapidly growing demand for large size non-metallic electrical and industrial enclosures,” explains Craig Mitchell, President of Robroy Enclosures®. “This new press gives us the capacity to meet the requirements of our customers and to provide the sizes of product they need, when and where they need those enclosures.”

The new 1,000-ton press is fully operational. Facility modifications to accommodate the new capacity equipment were achieved without any disruptions to existing production or customer deliveries. Installation of the press also took into consideration the potential need for future production enhancements.

Robroy Enclosures® offers the most extensive selection of non-metallic enclosures available for meeting the needs of diverse industries, interior and exterior applications, appealing aesthetics, and physical property performance standards including NEMA 4X and NEMA 6P integrity.

For more information: 616-794-0700, or visit:

www.robroy.com

www.stahlin.com

www.attabox.com