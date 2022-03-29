Foundry’s CIO 100 award recognizes enterprise excellence and innovation in IT.

MILWAUKEE — Foundry’s CIO has named Rockwell Automation as a 2022 CIO 100 award winner. For more than 30 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates grit, innovation and deep teamwork. Many projects are related to streamlining data flows and insights to drive the business, bringing innovations like the metaverse to life, and driving value during the pandemic in myriad ways,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, Foundry, formerly IDG Communications, Inc. “We are honored to showcase these achievements and the people behind them as we gather in person once again for a team-based experience at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in California in August.”

“The CIO 100 Awards is a widely respected program, and for Rockwell Automation to be recognized for our enterprise-wide transformation efforts that: 1) delivers outcomes based on intelligent and connected products/services; 2) redefines the employee and customer experience; and 3) realigns our business operating model (processes and technologies) to support subscription-based offerings, is truly an honor,” said Chris Nardecchia, senior vice president and Chief Digital & Information Officer. “Transformation is never easy and requires engagement and change leadership from all functions in the organization. No one group, or individual, can deliver on a transformation agenda – it requires the entire executive leadership team and their organizations. Knowing how disruptive as transformation can be, on top of the necessity of performing daily operations, it is one that we knew was necessary to excel as an enterprise. This award underscores how impactful our cross-functional approach and alignment to the company strategy is in advancing Rockwell Automation on behalf of our customers on their transformation journeys.”

Rockwell Automation is the largest company in the world that is dedicated to industrial automation and information. Across the globe, the flagship Allen‑Bradley® and FactoryTalk® product brands continue to receive recognition for excellence. Rockwell Automation works with organizations to optimize plant or operation performance with flexible service options or application-specific configurations of industrial automation technology.

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards.

About the CIO 100 Awards:

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Coverage of the 2022 CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry (fomerly IDG Communications, Inc.) Company information is available at http://www.foundryco.com

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

