Senet’s RAN provider services support growth in rural manufacturing, healthcare and agricultural IoT initiatives in Indiana and Ohio.

(Portsmouth, NH, and Haubstadt, IN) – Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and GRiT Technologies, today announced a partnership to deliver carrier-grade LoRaWAN connectivity to the Ohio River Valley and surrounding areas. Based in Haubstadt, Indiana, Grit Technologies manages internet operations and provides consulting to a rapidly expanding client base of wireless, fiber, and other service providers to deliver connectivity to the rural market.

To support its partners’ current and future IoT initiatives, GRiT Technologies has become a Senet Radio Access Network (RAN) Partner. Through its market proven deployment process, augmented by Senet’s RAN Provider Services, GRiT Technologies is enabling its service provider partners to easily add new services such as IoT to their businesses.

With the rollout underway across Ohio and Indiana, gateways are being deployed in the primarily rural market, representing the region’s first comprehensive LoRaWAN network. GRiT offers connectivity to customers across markets for manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, utility, and research initiatives. To expand IoT networks throughout the Midwest, GRiT Technologies has signed strategic partnership agreements with fixed wireless providers. These partnerships allow wireless internet service providers (WISPs) to focus on their core competencies while opening new revenue opportunities.

GriT partner MetaLINK Technologies in Defiance County, Ohio, is a Hybrid WISP that has embraced this technology and is at the forefront of bringing IoT opportunities to Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. Phil Maag, MetaLINK CEO, said “We are excited about this partnership with Senet and GRiT to enhance the region’s agricultural community. Additionally, we are eager to explore how potential river valley studies can be used to improve the region’s water quality with this state-of-the-art technology. The future of big data is here in the rural marketplace.”

Senet’s RAN Provider tools provide network operators, solution providers, tower companies, municipalities, and building owners with everything needed to rapidly design, deploy, and manage carrier-grade indoor and outdoor LoRaWAN networks.

“Building infrastructure for the IoT and other digitalization initiatives is crucial to support economic growth in the Ohio River Valley and other rural regions,” said Roger Criblez, CEO of GRiT Technologies. “LoRaWAN has emerged as one of the most advanced, powerful, and cost-effective IoT solutions, and Senet’s RAN Provider tools make the technology easily accessible.

Many organizations within the region have either set up small private IoT networks or haven’t implemented them yet. Now, they will have access to carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks designed to support tremendous numbers of IoT devices and applications from the pilot phase to full production.”

“Rural regions have significant and rebounding economic activity, yet lag behind urbanized areas when it comes to IoT connectivity,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “However, rural businesses require as much data about their assets, infrastructure, and operations as their urban neighbors to make better, data-driven decisions. Our partnership with GRiT Technologies is designed to level the playing field in the Ohio River Valley, providing the region access to a carrier-grade LoRaWAN network – from farms to factories and everywhere in-between.”

Senet and GRiT Technologies will be participating in a panel discussion at the upcoming WISPAMERICA conference in New Orleans on Tuesday, March 15th from 3:15 – 4:45. The session, titled Helium and IoT and Your Network, will cover the opportunity Senet RAN Partners and WISPs have to benefit from the rapidly growing decentralized Helium LoRaWAN network. Senet and Helium recently announced an integration partnership that provides Senet customers, including RAN Partners, access to Helium network connectivity at no additional cost through its Extended Coverage services.