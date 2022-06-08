Collaboration supports agriculture and manufacturing growth initiatives through the adoption of low power, long range IoT solutions.

Portsmouth, NH – Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) today announced a collaboration with the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) to increase access to IoT networks and sensor-enabled solutions, establishing the largely rural agricultural region as an epicenter for next-generation manufacturing automation and digital agriculture enablement.

WHIN, a consortium of 10 counties in north-central Indiana, is partnering with Senet to deploy the network, delivering thousands of square miles of LoRaWAN coverage for use by local manufacturing, agriculture and research organizations focused on driving prosperity across the region. This regional network is also part of the Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™), adding to what is already one of the largest public carrier-grade networks in the US.

The WHIN LoRaWAN network is designed to support millions of messages per day from sensors in agricultural fields and manufacturing facilities, informing decisions that reduce costs and make operations more efficient. IoT programs currently offered by WHIN and their partners include manufacturing and agriculture IoT solution testbeds at Purdue University and Ivy Tech Community College, digital readiness education programs throughout the region, and the implementation of IoT solutions through a network of technology partners.

“WHIN exists to foster economic growth and broad community prosperity throughout the Wabash Heartland region, and through a combination of strategic planning and strong partnerships we are accelerating the adoption of IoT technologies to support our objectives,” said Johnny Park, CEO of WHIN. “Based on longstanding expertise in delivering carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks for highly-scalable applications, Senet has become a foundational partner in the implementation of the connectivity framework needed to expand the economic opportunity for our industry clusters and their operations.”

With IoT solutions in place across the region, WHIN envisions establishing a new paradigm for agriculture and manufacturing research based on the real-time analysis of privatized and anonymized data collected from connected devices across the entire value chain.

“The promise of IoT is being realized on a daily basis as organizations and industries are using low-cost sensor data to improve their infrastructure and operations, advance sustainability efforts, and deliver economic opportunity across towns, counties and entire regions,” said

Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “To make better data-driven decisions, rural businesses require as much data about their assets, infrastructure and operations as their urban neighbors. Senet’s partnership with WHIN helps to level the playing field across north-central Indiana – from farms to factories and everywhere in-between.”