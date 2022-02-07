Sterling TT has won a contract to design, manufacture and supply five sets of four CACW cooler elements for new FPSO generators.

Sterling Thermal Technology (Sterling TT) has won a contract to design, manufacture and supply five sets of four CACW cooler elements for new FPSO generators.

BW Offshore is responsible for the EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) of the new FPSO for the Barossa gas field.

The FPSO will be designed for a 25-year life on a station of uninterrupted operation without drydocking. It will include large generators that provide power for its operations, which in turn need a reliable cooling system.

Sterling TT has worked with their client to design CACW coolers with special features to suit the unique requirements of this project. Sterling TT are providing:

Five sets of four CACW cooler elements. These use double-wall tubes, allowing continued operation for a short period should the inner tube fail, plus a leak detection system that directs any leaking water outside the cooler enclosure to allow continued operations.

A PMI (Positive Material Identification) testing. This is an on-site examination to verify the compliance of the chemical composition of the materials used.

Mechanical design reviewed by DNV, the world’s leading classification society and a recognized maritime industry advisor

An ASME U Stamp which certifies that the work follows the ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC) part VIII. A third party will check the production at various stages.

Sterling TT is a heat exchanger specialist. They have a history of manufacturing and supplying high quality coolers for FPSOs. In 2020, they delivered four advanced air to air coolers called Avantair, for the FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 deployed at the Búzios field in Brazil.

“Our client placed trust in our skills, quality systems, design capabilities and production facilities. It enabled us to successfully put our heads together to provide the ideal solution for cooling the generators. Such an outstanding achievement demonstrates the strength of our relationship with our partners.” – Ahmed Alainiah, Sterling TT’s OEM Sales Manager

Find out more about the project: https://www.sterlingtt.com/2022/01/31/cacw-coolers-for-fpso-barroso-generators/

Find out more about the CACW technology: https://www.sterlingtt.com/products-services/single-tube-heat-exchangers/rotating-machine-coolers-cacw/

Media contact:

Cathy Metz, Marketing Manager

cmetz@sterlingtt.com