SYRPRO USA extended the ERP platform’s BI capabilities through a partnership with ZAP, a SaaS provider of data management and analytics.

TUSTIN, Calif. — SYSPRO USA, a global provider of ERP software, today announced a partnership with ZAP, a leader in SaaS for data management and analytics, to offer customers an enhanced Business Intelligence solution, furthering SYSPRO ERP’s robust data and analytics reporting capabilities.

The pandemic caused companies to accelerate their digital transformation plans by three to four years, according to a McKinsey study. In manufacturing, digitalization is vital to thrive, and an ERP system forms the foundation. SYSPRO not only provides that foundation for the mid-market manufacturer and distributor, but also partners with best-of-breed independent software vendors (ISVs) like ZAP who provide advanced capabilities on top of the ERP platform. Mid-market manufacturers can now access a business intelligence (BI) solution designed specifically for their needs.

“With the SYSPRO ERP and ZAP Data Hub partnership, we provide manufacturing and distribution companies with an agile platform that offers new ways to strategically action priorities based on enhanced data,” said Sanjay Ejantkar, Vice President of Alliances, SYSPRO USA. “Since it’s pre-integrated with SYSPRO ERP, customers can begin slicing data quickly, bringing forth the information and meaningful reporting that they need.”

ZAP Data Hub integrates effortlessly with SYSPRO ERP Software, providing joint customers with a data warehouse that pulls in SYSPRO data automatically using pre-defined ETL (extraction, transformation, and loading) tools. Additionally, customers may import data from additional sources to improve the accuracy of insights gleaned from the data.

“ZAP is excited to bring a rich history of unlocking ERP data and delivering comprehensive, analytical insights to the SYSPRO Partner and Customer community,” said Trey Johnson, Senior Vice President of Americas – ZAP. “The value of having a SaaS-based, end-to-end data and analytics platform means access to data for decision making and insight, plus outcomes which accentuate the daily use of SYSPRO ERP Software. It is our absolute pleasure to be embarking on this journey with the members of the SYSPRO community and bringing a solution built just for them.”

Click here for more information on ZAP and SYSPRO.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents, SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor. For more information and career opportunities, visit SYSPRO.com

About ZAP

ZAP is on a mission to demystify data and make business reporting easy. Founded in 2001, ZAP has offices in the US, Singapore, Europe, Australia, and South Africa serving a customer footprint across more than 45 countries worldwide.

The flagship product – ZAP Data Hub – is applicable to all industry sectors and is used in small to mid-sized businesses up to Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 organizations. The ZAP unified data model offers out-of-the-box connectors to major ERP’s, CRM’s, HRM’s (plus many other data sources) to deliver instant business insight and automated governance without the data headache.

Press Contact

Erin Schlee

Marketing Communications Manager

SYSPRO – United States

714-437-1000

erin.schlee@syspro.com