The Neutrino Ground ISR series offers superior performance via a mid-wavelength infrared camera wIth continuous zoom optics.

Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today introduced the Neutrino SX12 ISR1200, the first model in the new Neutrino Ground ISR series of high-performance, MWIR camera modules with integrated CZ optics. The HD MWIR system combines a Teledyne FLIR MWIR camera module and 120mm to 1,200mm CZ optics with industry-adopted imaging electronics from InVeo Designs LLC to provide a best-in-class ISR solution with low-switching-cost for defense and industrial integrators.

Based on Teledyne FLIR focal plane array (FPA) technology, near diffraction-limited optics, and a long-life linear Stirling cooler with 25,000-hour MTTF, the Neutrino SX12 ISR1200 offers 1280×1024 resolution with 12µm pixel size. It also features dual-parallel outputs using a 60Hz Camera Link base with 1080P30 HD-SDI or 720P60 HD-SDI, ideal for tracking, turbulence mitigation, and artificial intelligence. The SX12 ISR1200 is a turnkey system that is ideal for integration with ground-based, long-range ISR, perimeter surveillance, border surveillance, and counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS).

“The Neutrino Ground ISR series joins the Neutrino IS series of MWIR camera modules with integrated CZ optics, offering defense and industrial integrators shortened time-to-market and reduced project risk thanks to its familiar imaging components and off-the-shelf design and delivery,” said Dan Walker, vice president, product management, Teledyne FLIR. “All Neutrino series systems are classified under US Department of Commerce jurisdiction as EAR 6A003.b.4.a and are not subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).”

The long focal length CZ lens was developed and is produced by the Teledyne FLIR team, formerly of New England Optical Systems (NEOS), which joined FLIR in 2019. The system provides autofocus, focus, and boresight retention through zoom, and it is factory optimized for each integrated system. The lens, the MWIR camera module, and imaging electronics are all designed and manufactured in the United States.

To learn more about the entire Neutrino family of MWIR camera modules, including the Neutrino SWaP, Neutrino Performance, Neutrino IS, and the latest Neutrino Ground ISR series, visit www.teledyneflir.com/neutrino.

To view the entire Neutrino portfolio in person, please visit booth #1101 at the SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing Exhibition, April 3-7, 2022, in Orlando, Florida or booth #2107 at AUVSI Xponential, April 25-28, in Orlando, Florida.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.