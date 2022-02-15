T3DMC will launch three new and innovative 3D scanning solutions at MACH 2022: the all-new SIMSCAN, KSCAN Magic and TrackScan P42.

3D engineering solutions provider T3DMC (The 3D Measurement Company Ltd) will launch three new and innovative 3D scanning solutions at MACH 2022, which is being held at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, from 4-8 of April 2022. Visitors to Exhibit Hall — 19-639 — Measurement & Inspection Zone, will be able to see live demonstrations of the all-new SIMSCAN, KSCAN Magic and TrackScan P42.

The brand new SIMSCAN is the fastest, smallest and lightest 3D scanning system on the market weighing only 570g and measuring only 203 x 80 x 44mm. The SIMSCAN can capture areas of 410 by 400mm at a rate of over 2,000,000 measurements per second. The SIMSCAN is manufactured using aerospace grade aluminium which makes this 3D scanner very robust, whilst also being very comfortable to hold and easy to use.

Building on the huge success of the previous KSCAN series, the KSCAN Magic scanner is packed with 41 blue laser lines and delivers rapid scanning speeds of up to 1.6 million measurements per second, with improved precision along with increased speed. The KSCAN Magic has five separate measurement modes in one scanner – including built-in photogrammetry – making this the ultimate in scanning performance.

Another star of the show will be the TrackScan P42, which can capture accurate and highly detailed data without the use of reference markers. The P42 is the fastest 3D scanning system in its class boasting 1.9 million measurements per second. This combined with a large measurement volume of up to 16.5M³, and dual measurement volumes for small and large parts, makes the P42 an extremely versatile and capable measurement system.

“We are very excited about bringing these innovative 3D scanning solutions to the UK market”, explained Adam Stanley, Managing Director at T3DMC. “MACH is the biggest trade show of its kind and it will give our team an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the new generation of scanners and to answer visitors’ questions about how they can use these versatile products to save time and money in their own businesses.”