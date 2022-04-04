ThrottleNet has once again been named a Best In Reliability Company by St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

ST. LOUIS, MO — ThrottleNet has once again been named a Best In Reliability Company by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The recognition honors local firms who consistently deliver on their commitments while providing the very best in dependable customer service and support.

ThrottleNet is a three-time award winner for Best In Reliability. The winning firms are selected by a panel of judges who review hundreds of nominations. Selections are based on comments and feedback from clients. The firm joins an elite group of companies who have not only been recognized for top reliable performance but also named to a separate list of Best in Customer Service companies in St. Louis.

“Reliability is integral to everything we do here at ThrottleNet and this recognition means so much to our team,” said George Rosenthal, President. “Even as businesses were grappling with multiple waves of the pandemic, they trusted us to provide reliable IT services and security.”

Rosenthal added, “Our work helps facilitate continuous operations while helping businesses also become more reliable for their own customers and employees. As a managed IT support company, our mission is to identify, implement, and maintain the most dependable software solutions for our clients. That means your software runs right when you need it to, whether you’re on-site, in the field, or on the go. We are excited to help businesses throughout the St. Louis area reduce costs and free up resources to run their business, not their IT network.”

ThrottleNet constantly tracks customer satisfaction and has received over 231 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. “Our customers are excited to share their experience working with us. Our team not only helps clients improve their business operations but also saves them money. It’s no doubt why more and more companies are outsourcing all their cybersecurity and technology needs to ThrottleNet.”

The entire list of Best In Reliability companies will appear in the April 2022 edition of Small Business Monthly.

ABOUT THROTTLENET INC

Ranked as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis for six years in a row and a top cybersecurity firm for three years in a row by Small Business Monthly, ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of the region’s top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. Whether it’s Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com