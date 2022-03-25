Designed to push back on the ransomware problem, industry’s most advanced data protection and cyber immunity platform goes live.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Titaniam, Inc., the industry’s most advanced data protection and cyber immunity platform, today announced its full product offering, the Titaniam Suite. These enhancements and the full set of products give Titaniam an edge as they push back on the larger ransomware problem happening ubiquitously across every industry. Ransomware and extortion-based cyber attacks occur at the rate of one every six seconds. Over the next ten years, this frequency is expected to increase to one every 2 seconds, creating an annual cost of $265 Billion.

One of the most challenging aspects of ransomware attacks is that even if victims can recover their systems from backup, attackers forcibly extract ransom payment by threatening to leak valuable data stolen during the attack. Titaniam uses high-performance encryption-in-use to neutralize all possible data related leverage. Titaniam also combines encryption-in-use with traditional data protection and privacy techniques to deliver a single powerful platform that is orders of magnitude stronger, versatile, flexible, and performant relative to the generation of data protection technologies that came before it,

The Titaniam Suite includes comprehensive ransomware and extortion defense capabilities in the form of five products. These are Titaniam Vault, Titaniam Plugin, Titaniam Proxy, Titaniam API, and Titaniam Studio. In addition, Titaniam’s rich underlying platform provides orchestration capabilities across all Titaniam products and also includes industry leading key management and customer controlled BYOK at scale.

Titaniam Vault

Customers can use Titaniam’s Vault as a standalone solution to store and analyze valuable structured and unstructured data without decryption. Titaniam Vault retains certified strong encryption at all times, including while the data is in active use. The Vault can also be used as a companion data store for existing applications and to build ground-up systems that are natively immune to data compromise. Data can be released from the Vault in nine different privacy preserving formats including all formats offered by all other vendors in the market. Titaniam’s Vault can be deployed alongside any cloud or on-prem datastore and is supported on all major cloud platforms. Titaniam Vault implements true Zero Trust Data Security in the form of Zero Clear Text.

Titaniam Plugin

Titaniam Plugin protects sensitive data inside major enterprise search platforms without limiting full-featured search capabilities or deprecating search performance. The Titaniam Plugin is available for all versions of Elasticsearch, OpenDistro, and Opensearch on AWS/Azure. It is the industry’s fastest deploying data protection solution and can be up and running on enormous big data clusters within a few hours. Data inside Titaniam protected platforms cannot be compromised even if they are compromised during cyberattacks or left exposed by accident.

Titaniam Proxy

The latest product from Titaniam is the Titaniam Proxy which supports privacy-enabled data release in nine secure and private formats and as well as full-featured searches on encrypted data. The Titaniam Proxy bolts onto the non-extensible legacy, or fragile, systems and transparently directs sensitive data in and out according to security or privacy policy.

Titaniam Proxy is available for both AWS and Azure environments.

Titaniam API

Titaniam’s API can stand alone or integrate with any of the other Titaniam products to yield a high-performing data translation service. The Titaniam API ensures that protected data leaving other Titaniam products can be easily translated into clear text or other formats by downstream applications. From the nine secure and private formats (including searchable encryption) and types of data including keywords, text, numbers, dates, IP Addresses, Binary and PII specific data types, the Titaniam API is what enables other Titaniam protected systems to be completely locked down, yielding true to the Zero Trust Data security standard.

Titaniam Studio

Another new product from Titaniam is the Studio. The Studio provides an interface for managing other Titaniam products. It also provides dashboards, reports and granular compliance certifications in the event of a successful attack. The Titaniam Studio gives CISOs critical post attack documentation as they can use Titaniam Studio reports as auditable evidence that their data retained encryption throughout the attack.

Titaniam products are available individually, or can be combined to create desired cloud, on-prem, or hybrid architectures.

With the increasing frequency and damages inflicted by cyberattacks, it has become clear that enterprises need to move from a strategy solely focused on prevention and detection towards one that centers on building immunity. In ransomware scenarios, there are typically three stages to an attack: infiltration, exfiltration, and encryption of resources. Most solutions on the market attempt to either prevent attackers from executing the attack, or to recover data from backup post attack, meaning that they are focused on either the first or the last step thus failing to protect the enterprise from the second step i.e. data compromise, extortion, penalties, and loss of reputation.

Titaniam is a step ahead of the game. As the attackers attempt to exfiltrate, or steal, the data, Titaniam has already encrypted the materials. In the event of an attack, the data is both unreadable to bad actors and users are able to tell what was breached.

Titaniam’s latest product release now gives an option for enterprises and organizations to protect their valuable data and IP from being stolen and to make their data ineffective for extortion.

“With the solutions we have created, we have ensured that enterprises can continue to harness the power of big data while ensuring its safety against cyberattacks, ransomware, extortion, and insider threats, said Arti Raman, CEO and founder of Titaniam. “In this way Titaniam continues its momentum as the only encryption in-use platform on the market to be a one stop engine for all data protection and privacy needs.”

ABOUT TITANIAM

Titaniam, Inc. was founded in 2019 and has offices in Silicon Valley and India. Titaniam’s investors include Refinery Ventures, Fusion Fund and Shasta Ventures.