SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Titaniam, Inc., the industry’s most advanced data protection and cyber immunity platform, today announced five new members to its board of advisors, deepening its roster of cybersecurity heavyweights. The latest appointments include Jim Reavis, founder and CEO of Cloud Security Alliance, Jon Callas, co-founder and Founding CTO of PGP, Izak Mutlu, founding member and board of directors member of the Bay Area CSO Council, Robert Rodriguez, chairman and founder at Security Innovation Network, and Kurt John, CISO of Siemens, to Titaniam’s Board of Advisors.

The board expansion comes on the heels of the completion of the Titaniam Suite. The company’s industry-disrupting set of data-in-use encryption products and enhancements is changing the landscape in data encryption,winning deals and stealing market share from major tokenization vendors.

Titaniam challenges the restrictive practice of tokenization with its high-performance encryption-in-use software. While tokenization safely stores original sensitive data outside of an organization’s internal system, data tokens render the original data basically unusable. Any data that is tokenized can no longer be queried, searched or used to drive business insight. As a result, organizations are forced to limit the use of tokenization to a tiny fraction of their valuable data while leaving the rest of it in the clear as it is processed.

Titaniam supports the use of tokenization where the underlying data does not need to be used for analytics, and all Titaniam products provide tokenization as one of nine special data release formats. However, for data that is sensitive and still needs to be utilized, Titaniam offers the ability to retain encryption while making it available for search and analytics. This means that if attackers attempt to exfiltrate or steal the data, Titaniam has already encrypted the materials. In an attack, the data is both unreadable to bad actors, and users can tell what was breached. Customers can retain data usability while still maintaining the benefits provided by tokenization. Titaniam is being leveraged by leading financial services and healthcare enterprises as well as SaaS providers to ensure that they can provide the highest quality service to their customers while guaranteeing strong security for all their valuable data. The support of this new, extensive list of cybersecurity veterans validates this approach.

“We are excited to partner with our new advisors to serve customers large and small by protecting them from the ever-growing number and types of cyberattacks,” stated Arti Raman, CEO and founder of Titaniam. “It’s more important than ever for organizations to protect their data; ransomware attacks are happening by the hundreds every day. With our Board’s experience and insight serving as a strong foundation, Titaniam will continue to elevate as a fundamentally game-changing platform with rich data protection encryption capabilities.”

Jim Reavis, Founder, and CEO of Cloud Security Alliance

Named one of the “Top 10 Cloud Computing Leaders” by Search Cloud Computing, Jim Reavis has been a dominant voice within information security. He is a co-founder and the CEO of Cloud Security Alliance. Reavis was inducted into the ISSA Hall of Fame in 2016 and has helped hundreds of corporations build upon and improve their security strategy and technology roadmaps through leadership and expertise.

“Cloud computing’s transformation of the global IT landscape is exposing several fundamental data challenges our industry must address,” stated Reavis. “Data protection, data sovereignty and overall data governance often require new and blended approaches to encryption, redaction, key management and architectures. Titaniam has come to the market with interesting new solutions that keep data usable and proportionate levels of security for the business problems at hand. Data security has been a passion of mine for over 20 years and I look forward to watching Titaniam’s progress in solving pervasive data problems.”

Jon Callas, Co-founder and Founding CTO of PGP

One of the most well-known names in encryption and mobile security, Jon Callas is a leading computer security expert and well-versed in making his vision a reality. Callas is credited with creating several Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) standards, including OpenPGP, DKIM, and ZRTP, which he wrote. He has helped found several corporations throughout his career (PGP Corporation, Silent Circle, and Blackphone). Callas currently serves as the Director Of Technology Projects with Electronic Frontier Foundation.

“When I was introduced to Titaniam it was immediately obvious they were up to something cool,” said Callas.

“Titaniam is helping solve real problems with established tech, in a unique way. It’s easy to get carried away by new, bleeding edge technology. Oftentimes, this new technology does work very well, or works well in some situations and not in others. Titaniam has built an “it just works” system, and that’s bold in its own way.

I like things that just work, and this technology works for almost everyone. It’s safe, reliable, and efficient. I love being an advisor.”

Izak Mutlu, founding member and Board of Directors of the Bay Area CSO Council

Izak Mutlu has been a critical voice in information and product security for 30 years. As a former CISO for multiple tech companies, including Salesforce, Mutlu managed IT security and was the main point of contact for any customers facing security initiatives. He is a founding member and current Board Member of the Bay Area CSO Council and recently joined Shasta Ventures as a current Entrepreneur in Residence.

“I frequently receive invitations to join various Advisory Boards, so I must be selective about which I take on,” Mutlu said. “When I decide to dedicate my time to a Board, it is because the company has a very interesting approach to solving a security problem. Titaniam fits my criteria.”

“They are distinguished in this space as tokenization vendors have a major barrier to properly balance strong encryption versus loss of functionality. Titaniam’s unique solution overcomes this obstacle by allowing strong encryption with no loss of functionality. This allows their products to be a great solution for any size company, in any industry. The amount of companies they can directly service is what also differentiates them in the market.

This solution saves security leaders from deciding between the level of security versus the amount of functionality allowed. With Titaniam, they can have both a very high level of encryption without compromising any of the functionality available for any cloud solutions. The ability of the products and the practicality of the solution is why I believe in what they are doing and am pleased to sit on the Board to guide as they grow.”

Robert Rodriguez, Chairman and Founder at Security Innovation Network

Robert Rodriguez is the Chairman and Founder at Security Innovation Network Chairman & Founder of SINET and Venture Partner at SineWave Ventures. Under him, SINET has launched SINETConnect, a private invitation-only marketplace that connects; buyers, sellers and investors and is changing the way trusted business dealings will operate today and into the near future. A highly curated and trusted platform that accelerates thought leadership, investments and innovation into global markets. This platform has seen extraordinary adoption as they have brought the purpose-driven community to life and personalized this experience for CISOs, VCs and solution providers representing the following regions; AsiaPac, United States, Canada, UK & Europe. He has been called upon numerous times by private industry and the Federal Government to help advise and build private sector outreach initiatives with corporations, the entrepreneurial and venture capital communities. In his previous career he served twenty-two years as a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service and currently sits on numerous Cybersecurity Advisory Boards and advises various governments on their private sector outreach strategies.

“In a very crowded environment with 5,000 global vendors, many companies sound the same,” Rodriguez stated. “I was impressed with the maturity of Arti’s concise and clear messaging on Titaniam’s approach to creating immunity through a 24/7 portable technology that is easily integrated, user friendly and does not break applications, which is a concern to the buyers of Cyber products.”

Kurt John, CISO of Siemens

Kurt John is the current Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Siemens USA and a member of the Siemens Cybersecurity Board. John is active within the industry and holds Senior Fellow with the Atlantic Council and serves as Board Member of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority where he helps drive innovation and advancement of the tech economy across the Commonwealth. He has been featured in many online publications, including Siemens USA, The IT Media Group, IndustryWeek, Dark Reading, and Help Net Security. As an expert in cybersecurity, John has also shared expertise with external bodies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the US Congress.

“I’m excited to be working with such an amazing team,” stated John. “In fact, that’s why I decided to join the Board of Advisors – seeing such a passionate and talented group of people shepherding such amazing technology into the cybersecurity space is exciting.”

Titaniam provides a low friction way to deploy encryption across the enterprise so that data can be protected even when in use. Compared to tokenization, Titaniam is lightweight, adaptable and lightning-fast. Add to that scalability and flexibility in deployment and what you have is a game-changer for data privacy and protection. Titaniam has a brilliant future ahead and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

These are in addition to Sumedh Thakar, Chief Executive Officer, Qualys, David Monahan, BISO, AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, Ashok Banerjee, Engineering Leadership VMWare, Javed Hasan, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy & Global Head of Alliances, Trellix, Caroline Wong, Chief Strategy, Cobalt.io, Ramy Houssaini, Chief Cyber and Technology Risk Officer, Group Privacy Officer, BNP Paribas and Neelima Rustagi, Vice President, Palo Alto Networks.

To learn more, visit https://titaniam.io/.