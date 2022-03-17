Fluent Commerce delivers new order management system for one of the world’s largest wine companies.

Treasury Wine Estates, one of the world’s largest wine companies, has chosen Fluent Commerce’s distributed Order Management System (OMS) to streamline stock management and enhance the online experience for customers shopping via its online brand stores.

Treasury Wine Estates’ stable of 70+ brands sells in over 70 countries worldwide and includes global icons such as Penfolds, Wolf Blass, Wynns, Seppelt, Coldstream Hills and Lindeman’s. The new Fluent Commerce OMS was integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and within one week of going live, Treasury Wine Estates’ Adelaide distribution hub was no longer systematically constrained by the number of orders it could ship and commenced same day shipping for the first time.

Partnering with global experts in Order Management consulting and implementation, Bridge Solutions Group, a Pivotree Company, Treasury Wines Estates now has a single view of global inventory and the ability to more efficiently fulfill online orders direct to the customer.

Paul Hicks, Head of Global DTC Operations & Business Development at Treasury Wine Estates, said: “The global pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping, and in so doing has increased expectations when it comes to consumer experience. With a portfolio comprising some of the world’s great premium wine brands, it’s critical for us to ensure that the experience of our online consumers lives up to the brand promise. We wanted a new system that would give us the bandwidth and flexibility to adapt to the changing environment and also assist us in providing a superior end-to-end experience for our consumers. This is why we chose Fluent Commerce.”

Treasury Wine Estates is an ASX listed company with $2 billion + revenue. Headquartered in Melbourne, they employ 3000 people.

“The out of the box capability of Fluent Order Management has enabled us to deliver exactly what Treasury Wine Estates needed in record time, setting real delivery expectations and getting the world’s best wines to their customers, fast. The teams worked together seamlessly and we look forward to enhancing the customer experience by the addition of more convenient features,” said- Doug Brochu, President at Bridge Solutions Group, a Pivotree Company.

Graham Jackson, CEO at Fluent Commerce, said: “Treasury Wine Estates is an iconic Australian company. We are very pleased they chose Fluent Commerce to help them deliver the world’s best wines direct to their customers and we look forward to supporting them as they grow locally and internationally.