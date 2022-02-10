Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation completed the expansion of its manufacturing and sales office facility in Qingdao, China.

Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation has successfully completed the expansion of its manufacturing and sales office facility in Qingdao, China. In support of rapid business growth across several industries, Trelleborg has expanded its manufacturing area by more than fifty percent, meaning that the overall facility size is now more than 23,000 square meters.

The expansion marks a substantial investment designed to further strengthen Trelleborg’s compound and polymer technology R&D activities, and highlights Trelleborg’s commitment to improving operational excellence and enhancing innovation.

Richard Hepworth, President at Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, comments: “The Qingdao facility has long supported the operation’s commitment to developing innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability worldwide. We are delighted to expand the facility and strengthen our position as a leading global supplier of immersed tunnel systems.

“China is home to some of the largest and most demanding, and in some cases increasingly complex infrastructure projects. This expansion, and specifically the addition of new and expanded production lines in Qingdao, ensures that Trelleborg are well placed to meet growing customer needs.”

This development follows significant investment in the latest laboratory equipment at the Qingdao site, as well as expansion of production lines for offshore wind foundation seals, tunnel seals, docking and mooring equipment, pneumatic fenders and sealine hoses, and creation of an additional manufacturing line to supply Gina Gaskets to various landmark projects.

Trelleborg’s Gina Gaskets are vital components in the construction of both the ShenZhong Link project in Guangdong Province, which will be the widest immersed tunnel in the world, and the 18-kilometer long Fehmarnbelt tunnel connecting Denmark to Germany, in addition to many other tunnels worldwide. The gaskets prevent water ingress due to external water pressure, geological sedimentation and structure displacement.

