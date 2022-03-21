Trilogy Plastics, a Myers Industries, Inc. Company (NYSE: MYE), has added a Dual Mill Pulverizer for additional capacity.

Alliance, OH — Myers | “The new dual mill pulverizer effectively doubles powder output for molding operations,” said Daren Balderson, Director of Eastern Operations-Myers Rotational Molding Platform.

The “One Myers” approach embraces a growth mindset and is building on a foundation of operational excellence. Myers | Trilogy added the dual mill pulverizer to meet continued growing demand.

“Due to our strong growth for 2022 and beyond, we subsequently have demand for hiring which can be viewed at www.trilogyplastics.com/jobs/ ,“ said Bryon Osborne, Director of Sales – Myers Rotational Molding Platform. “We also will be adding more molding capacity in the summer of 2022.”

About Myers | Trilogy Plastics

Myers | Trilogy Plastics, founded in 1987, is a U.S. based custom rotational molder with manufacturing services that include producing high appearance, tight tolerance rotationally molded parts, and assemblies for industrial, consumer, outdoor, medical, and heavy truck markets. The company is internationally recognized for its extraordinary service and continuously positive results from engineering, design support and project management. Value-added processes include a wide variety of assembly, decorating, and packaging expertise. Visit www.trilogyplastics.com to learn more.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) is a manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

For more information on Myers-Trilogy Plastics: Bryon Osborne, Director of Sales, P.O. Box 2600, 2290 W. Main St., Alliance, Ohio 44601 Phone: 330-821-4700