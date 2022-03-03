Enhanced events, alarms, and work order data integration accelerates Industrial AI and decision-making across the enterprise.

CHICAGO – Uptake, a leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS), announced today that Uptake Fusion will support Microsoft Azure Data Explorer. Uptake Fusion, which automates the extraction of industrial data from historians, IoT sensors, and operational technology (OT) systems for storage and curation in Microsoft Azure, accelerates the knowledge transfer from the minds of site engineers to the enterprise where corporate engineers, data scientists, and leaders can rapidly make decisions. Uptake Fusion can now greatly reduce data wrangling and data science feature engineering by harnessing the events, alarms, work order, and asset management data necessary to unlock target use cases in industrial intelligence.

“Azure Data Explorer expands the range of data available to strengthen sustainability initiatives, optimize costs, manage risks, and increase revenue,” said Dr. Dave Shook, Chief Data Officer, Uptake. “With the addition of Azure Data Explorer to Uptake Fusion, asset-intensive industries improve their time to value for data lakes, data estates, digital twins, asset monitoring, and automated reporting.”

Uptake Fusion provides secure and cost-effective access to industrial data so that the enterprise can make faster, smarter operational decisions. By connecting to underlying operational technology (OT) systems and contextualizing OT data with enterprise datasets like SAP, IBM, and Oracle, Uptake Fusion makes industrial data valuable for advanced analytics use cases. Uptake Fusion also supports out-of-the-box integration with Uptake’s Advanced Industrial Analytics and AI-powered Asset Performance Management (APM) products.

“Azure Data Explorer makes enterprise-scale data readily available in low latency for real-time retrieval, analysis, and visualization,” said Uri Barash, Principal Group Program Manager for Azure Data Explorer, Microsoft. “Uptake Fusion’s support of Azure Data Explorer extends this capability for asset-intensive companies with industry expertise and context, greatly reducing the need for data wrangling and feature engineering time.”

Uptake Fusion deploys to the enterprise Azure cloud environment or is hosted via Uptake’s Azure instance. It takes advantage of open data formats to provide approved internal and third-party consumers with curated data sets to provide value to customers. In addition, open APIs to tools including Microsoft Power BI, PowerApps, and Azure Synapse facilitate self-service in dashboards, reporting, and monitoring.

The support of Azure Data Explorer by Uptake Fusion comes as Uptake recently announced its partnership with Cognizant to enable unified data management in the energy and utility industries. Uptake Fusion is also available via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Oren, the B2B marketplace for digital mining products.

Uptake provides industrial intelligence software-as-a-service, translating data into smarter operations for heavy industries. Uptake gives all departments –– maintenance, reliability, operations, financial teams – a single, shared, and contextualized view of every operational asset and interaction that affects performance. Driven by data science and cloud computing, Uptake delivers actionable insights that predict and prevent asset failure, increase compliance with ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, reduce repair costs, enhance productivity, and improve operator safety.

