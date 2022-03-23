Nelson brings over 20 years of marketing management experience to Vantage Leadership Consulting.

Chicago, IL – Vantage Leadership Consulting, the global expert in identifying and developing world-class leaders, is proud to announce the firm has hired Sara Nelson as director of marketing. Her first day was March 7th.

Sara Nelson

“As Vantage’s new director of marketing, I manage the evolution of the firm’s brand, help drive new client acquisition efforts, and heighten client engagement,” says Nelson. “Vantage is comprised of a truly exceptional group of individuals collectively driven by one goal: to help clients succeed. I’m thrilled to be a part of the team.”

In her new role, Nelson is responsible for all marketing initiatives, communications, and public relations. In addition, she assists Vantage’s partners and consultants with business development efforts, enhancing the client experience, and introducing new services to the market. Her plans include strengthening the Vantage online brand presence and streamlining messaging across all platforms.

“As our firm has grown, so have the needs of our clients,” said Keith Goudy, managing partner for Vantage Leadership Consulting. “We are excited to have Sara on the team as she helps guide our firm into new markets, optimize client experience, and enhance our branding.”

Nelson brings over 20 years of marketing management experience to Vantage. Most recently, she ran her own consultancy from 2014 until 2022. She was a marketing adviser to nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and entrepreneurs, where she provided strategic planning, brand development, product marketing, and marketing communications. Prior to consulting, Nelson was the chief marketing officer of Mercer Advisors, a privately-owned, $50M wealth management firm, from 2010 until 2014. She was responsible for brand strategy, product and channel marketing, communications, and client experience. Previous positions also include vice president of marketing roles with Trust Company of America, a $33M financial services company, and Fujitsu PC Corporation, a $250M computer division of Fujitsu Limited.

Despite the pandemic’s negative impacts on the global economy, Vantage continues to experience significant growth. Nelson represents the sixth high-level personnel decision for the firm in the last three years. In April 2021, the firm named Beau River to the partnership group; Eileen Linnabery and Stefanie Mockler were promoted at the beginning of 2021 to practice leader, new products for client success and practice leader, leadership development solutions, respectively. Other recent additions include Mary Becker, formerly of Lee Hecht Harrison, who joined the Vantage network as client partner, business development in May 2020, and David Binkley, former chief human resources officer at Whirlpool, who was named a senior advisor to the firm in September 2019.

