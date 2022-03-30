The company also won the 2021 pv magazine award for sustainability and is included in the path to zero net energy for commercial buildings.

HOUSTON ­– Southern California Edison (SCE), an Edison International company, has completed a two-year evaluation of Viking Cold Solutions’ energy saving Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technology, which recommends the adoption of TES into SCE’s portfolio of programs to promote greater energy efficiency and demand response in cold storage facilities. This utility study further validates the commercial benefits of thermal energy storage to improve grid stability, decrease electricity use, and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Inclusion in SCE’s programs will promote broader adoption of Viking Cold’s groundbreaking sustainability technology by food manufacturers, distributors, and food retailers from coast to coast.

The evaluation of this TES utility demonstration project, conducted by environmental consulting firm D+R International on behalf of SCE, determined that phase change materials combined with intelligent controls significantly improved energy efficiency and demand management capabilities for cold storage facilities. Demonstrated at a foodservice distributor in Southern California, Cerenzia Foods, the evaluation confirmed that Viking Cold’s TES technology increased energy efficiency by 25% within the refrigeration system and substantially reduced peak load demand, while better maintaining required product temperatures.

The owner of Cerenzia Foods, Frank Annunziato, commented, “The overall experience implementing the technology went very well, and we have been pleased with the results. To further improve our energy-saving efforts and ensure proper temperature management of our products, we plan to incorporate the system in additional areas of our facility in the near future.”

Existing incentive programs in California can help operators of temperature-controlled facilities significantly lower their operating costs while reducing GHG emissions. The success of this evaluation will promote participation in additional utility programs.

In a related development, pv magazine recognized Viking Cold Solutions as the 2021 Award Winner for Sustainability for its innovative Thermal Energy Storage technology and services as part of a globally live-streamed ceremony last month. Jurors on the selection committee cited efficiency and scalability of the company’s TES technology as two of the reasons Viking Cold was selected over hundreds of other companies vying for awards. This international recognition of the contributions TES technology makes toward greater efficiency for the global food chain and as part of industry efforts to reduce the GHG emissions of energy-intensive temperature-controlled facilities, comes after Viking Cold Solutions achieved another major milestone last November.

This milestone was the culmination of a major study on the route to zero net energy (ZNE) released by the California Energy Commission (CEC), which included TES in the blueprint for a path to net zero emissions for commercial buildings. The CEC released the findings after conducting a four-year study in San Francisco on the design and retrofit of an existing Whole Foods Market, which served as the proving ground for conservation measures leading to a successful path to ZNE commercial buildings. Once again, Viking Cold Solutions’ TES technology was proven as an applicable energy conservation measure to help achieve California’s energy efficiency goals.

