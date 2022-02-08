Used by the US Navy on amphibious assault ships.

Bethlehem, PA – Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces the 1852N Seawater Deballasting Valve, ideal for deballasting seawater from welldecks. The 8-inch size 1852N model is used by the US Navy on its LHA, LHD, and LPD class amphibious assault ships, which have welldecks that require seawater to be rapidly raised and lowered. Seawater is notably corrosive, and the special materials of construction allow these valves to survive decades of use.

Part of Warren Controls Series 1800 line of heavy duty globe valves, the 1852N valve can be supplied in conformance with MIL-V-18030 service applications, including high pressure differentials, corrosive materials, liquids, gases, steam, and seawater. The valves can be used for modulating or on/off control in 2-way or 3-way mixing and diverting designs. They are available in bronze, steel, and iron with a wide selection of trims, electric and pneumatic actuators, and accessory instrumentation.

For more information, visit https://www.warrencontrols.com/profile/industry/13/21/1800_n_series

