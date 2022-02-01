Wayne Dalton will offer attendees an exclusive look at Classic Steel Model 8300 and Carriage House Steel Model 9700.

Wayne Dalton®, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial door solutions, will offer an exclusive look at Classic Steel Model 8300 and Carriage House Steel Model 9700 at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) 2022 International Builders’ Show. The International Builders’ Show is the home building industry’s premier event where thousands of industry experts gather to exchange ideas, discuss challenges and access real business solutions. This year, Wayne Dalton will give attendees an opportunity to gain first-hand insights and interact with Wayne Dalton’s stylish and innovative residential garage doors.

“Nothing beats the energy and excitement of live demonstrations on the floor of the International Builders’ Show and, after almost two years of virtual meetings, we’re thrilled to be back in full force and hit the ground running with engaging demonstrations of our sleekest residential products,” said Alexandria Ligorotis, Brand Manager at Wayne Dalton. “We are eager to connect with national manufacturers and suppliers to discuss their businesses, offer advice and gain inspiration about the latest trends driving the residential construction industry forward.”

PRODUCTS TO BE SHOWCASED

Classic Steel Model 8300

Model 8300 is one of Wayne Dalton’s best-insulated residential garage doors made durable with each section containing two layers of steel surrounding a thick layer of foamed-in-place polyurethane insulation, resulting in an R-Value of 12.12*. Model 8300 is available in five classic and contemporary designs and a wide selection of painted and bi-directional wood grain finishes, including a new color option called Terra Bronze that is a mix between taupe and brown.

Carriage House Steel Model 9700

Wayne Dalton’s steel garage door Model 9700 is stylish and versatile, offering a variety of carriage house designs, large windows and a wide range of colors and stain options. These carriage house garage doors offer embossed, high tensile steel panels that give the look of wood with the strength of steel. Model 9700 comes with foamed-in-place polyurethane insulation with an R-value of 10*, which can improve your home’s thermal efficiency, block street noise and make the door operate more quietly. This door also offers wind load options, pinch-resistant panels and the TorqueMaster® Plus, Wayne Dalton’s exclusive counterbalance system that safely contains springs inside a steel tube.

*Wayne Dalton uses a calculated door section R-value for our insulated doors.

The 2022 International Builders’ Show will be hosted in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 8-10. To register, visit: https://www.buildersshow.com/.

About Wayne Dalton®

Wayne Dalton, a division of Overhead Door Corporation, is a world-class designer and manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors. Wayne Dalton is known as a proactive business partner for its dealers, providing a wide breadth of innovative, easy-to-install products and smart sales tools to help grow their business. For consumers, Wayne Dalton simplifies the purchase process by providing a full range of doors and styles through conveniently located dealers. For more information, visit wayne-dalton.com