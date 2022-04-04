Attendees will get an exclusive look at the company’s leading product innovations, including three high speed ADV-Xtreme doors.

Wayne Dalton®, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial door solutions, will be showcasing an extensive selection of its top-of-the-line commercial and residential door solutions at the 2022 International Door Association Expo (IDAExpo+). Located on the trade show floor at booth #824, Wayne Dalton will offer attendees in-person demonstrations of commercial solutions such as ADV-Xtreme High Speed Models 889, 883 and 881. Residential doors to be featured include Security Shutter Model 523RX, Luminous® Model 8450, Carriage House Steel Model 6600, Designer Steel Model 9510, Classic Steel Model 8300 and Contemporary Aluminum Model 8800.

“Attendees will get an in-depth look at our industry-leading residential security shutter which offers two different slat options for enhanced visual access if desired, in addition to a variety of our sleek yet durable residential and high-speed commercial door solutions,” said Alexandria Ligorotis, Brand Manager at Wayne Dalton. “We look forward to being back on the floor to connect with our national network of dealers and garner key insights into how we can continue to be successful in providing a wide breadth of innovative, easy-to-install products and smart sales tools to help grow their businesses.”

PRODUCTS TO BE SHOWCASED AT BOOTH #824

ADV-Xtreme High Speed Models 889, 883 and 881

Wayne Dalton’s most innovative commercial high-speed doors feature a springless, helical design that prevents the curtain from wrapping upon itself and requires minimal interruption for maintenance. For exterior applications desiring visibility, such as retail space and auto dealerships, Model 889 ADV-Xtreme is a full-view metal door that features clear, scratch-resistant polycarbonate panels.

Model 881 ADV-Xtreme is an interior fabric high-speed door that features an industry-leading air infiltration-rated design for environmentally controlled areas, helping reduce airborne contaminants and making it suitable for manufacturing, cold storage, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and warehouse/distribution facilities. Model 883 ADV-Xtreme exterior fabric high-speed door offers a standard hood in accordance with ASTM A 653 that blocks moisture and debris from impeding door operation, wind load protection, a patent-pending breakaway tab and more.

Security Shutter Model 523RX

Recognized as a winner in The Architect’s Newspaper’s 2021 ‘Best of Products’ awards, Wayne Dalton’s Security Shutter Model 523RX is an industry-first UL-325 listed door and operator system for securing exterior access to residential properties. This door system is designed to be installed at the driveway’s access point from the street or entrance to residential properties in high traffic areas, preventing unwanted access. By incorporating a premier design with improved security features such as cylinder locking options, Model 523RX is a unique innovation that delivers real value to homeowners.

Luminous® Model 8450

Recently honored in the 2021 Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards by PRODUCTS Magazine, Wayne Dalton’s Luminous® Model 8450 was inspired by glistening modern skyscrapers and instantly adds sleek style to any residential setting. The full-view glass door features no visible framework from the exterior, is available in mirrored and opaque glass, powder coat and anodized options, as well as a flexible vinyl bottom seal to provide a robust weather barrier that helps deter dirt and other elements.

Carriage House Steel Model 6600

Made with a polyurethane foam insulation core between two sheets of steel and DecaTrim™ II overlays, Wayne Dalton Carriage House Steel Model 6600 is a durable and unique way to add curb appeal to any home. It provides the benefits of a steel garage door, including thermal efficiency and long-term durability, with the beauty of wood — thanks to its composite overlay. This door also offers wind load options, quiet rollers, and snug-fitting tongue-and-groove section joints that reduce wind and weather from entering the garage.

Designer Steel Model 9510

Known for its striking looks, full-section embossment and competitive tall sections, Wayne Dalton’s Designer Steel Model 9510 complements virtually any aesthetic. Homeowners can achieve added customization for the ultimate curb appeal boost, but with reputable value and maintenance of the Designer Steel Collection. This door has the TorqueMaster® Plus counterbalance system’s exclusive spring and anti-drop safety technology as well as pinch-resistant door panels and wind load options.

Classic Steel Model 8300

Classic Steel Model 8300 is one of Wayne Dalton’s best-insulated residential garage doors made durable with each section containing two layers of steel surrounding a thick layer of foamed-in-place polyurethane insulation, resulting in an R-Value of 12.12*, which can improve a home’s thermal efficiency, reduce street noise and allow the door to operate more quietly. Its heavy-gauge steel wrap-around end caps trim-out door edges for better appearance, improved strength and damage-protection of the insulation.

*Wayne Dalton uses a calculated door section R-value for our insulated doors.

Contemporary Aluminum Model 8800

Wayne Dalton’s full-view aluminum garage doors are designed to complement modern homes, with clean lines and an array of finishes. The design of these doors focuses on windows, allowing ample amounts of light to enter the garage when the door is closed. Standard product features include a flexible vinyl bottom that helps prevent dirt and debris from entering the enclosed space, tongue-and-groove joints for improved protection against the weather and reinforced fins along with heavy-duty track and brackets to aid in years of smooth operation.

IDAExpo+ is the premier educational venue for professionals who derive their living from the door and access systems industry. The 2022 IDAExpo+ will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 5-8. For more information, visit: doors.org/idaexpo-events/idaexpo.

About Wayne Dalton®

Wayne Dalton, a division of Overhead Door Corporation, is a world-class designer and manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors. Wayne Dalton is known as a proactive business partner for its dealers, providing a wide breadth of innovative, easy-to-install products and smart sales tools to help grow their business. For consumers, Wayne Dalton simplifies the purchase process by providing a full range of doors and styles through conveniently located dealers. For more information, visit wayne-dalton.com