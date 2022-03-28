Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces winners of the 2021 Dealer of Excellence award.

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces winners of the 2021 Dealer of Excellence award, the company’s top honor for members of the Yale® dealer network. The award recognizes dealers for developing and maintaining the pillars of a highly successful materials handling organization, including expert industry knowledge and dedication to customer support.

“Our dealer network is integral in providing the expert knowledge and support that drives customer satisfaction and attracts new business, while providing a competitive advantage,” says Bob Sattler, Vice President of Dealer Business Development. “Every year, the Dealer of Excellence recipients demonstrate their willingness to enhance capabilities and commitment to the safety and well-being of their associates, while meeting the increasingly demanding recognition criteria.”

2021 Dealer of Excellence Recipients

Alta Material Handling – Eastern Michigan

Alta Material Handling – New England Central

Alta Material Handling – Western Michigan

Berry Material Handling

Black Equipment – North

Burns Equipment Pittsburgh

Eastern Lift Truck – Baltimore/DC/DE

Eastern Lift Truck – Philadelphia/South NJ

Fairchild Equipment – WI North

Gregory Poole – Carolinas

Insley-McEntee

LiftOne – North

LiftOne – West

M&G Material Handling

Medley Material Handling – West

MH Equipment – Iowa

MH Equipment – Ohio North

Papé – Southern CA – North

Riekes Equipment – Legacy

Wheeler Material Handling – Carolinas

Wheeler Material Handling – Tennessee

Award-winning dealers meet rigorous standards in areas such as service, training, customer satisfaction, new unit sales and general management tactics. These measures are updated annually to reflect evolving customer expectations and industry standards.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 8,100 people world-wide.

YALE, and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions.

