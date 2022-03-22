Acquisition supports company’s objective to help customers automate and digitize workflows.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and MONTREAL, Quebec – Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it intends to acquire Matrox Imaging (Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.), a proven developer of advanced machine vision components and systems. This acquisition further expands Zebra’s offerings in the fast-growing automation and vision technology solution space. Last year, Zebra introduced its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio and acquired Adaptive Vision and Fetch Robotics.

Matrox Imaging offers platform-independent software, software development kits (SDKs), smart cameras, 3D sensors, vision controllers, input/output (I/O) cards, and frame grabbers which are used to capture, inspect, assess, and record data from industrial vision systems in factory automation, electronics and pharmaceutical packaging, semiconductor inspection, and more. These capabilities enable industrial customers to lower their cost to manufacture products, improve product quality, and increase compliance and yield.

“Customers are increasingly deploying automated solutions to augment their front-line workers, enabling them to focus on more complex, higher value workflows, and machine vision is a key technology to help them get there,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. “This acquisition enables us to meet our customers’ evolving needs, regardless of where they are on their automation journey—from capturing and analyzing data to facilitate decision-making to deploying physical automation solutions to accelerate the production and movement of goods and materials. We are excited to welcome the Matrox Imaging team to the Zebra family.”

The acquisition of Matrox Imaging expands the portfolio of machine vision products, software and services Zebra can offer customers to help them thrive in the on-demand economy that is constrained by both labor shortages and limited supply of upstream goods and materials. Matrox Imaging’s solutions complement Zebra’s recently launched fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio as well as significantly augment Zebra’s growing expertise in software, machine learning and deep learning.